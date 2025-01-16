3 Toughest Games on Colts' 2025 Schedule
After missing the playoffs for four straight years, the Indianapolis Colts are experiencing one of the roughest stretches in team history. Despite the recent failures, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen will stay in the driver's seat for the 2025 NFL season.
Before the end of this season, the Colts confirmed that quarterback Anthony Richardson would get one final shot as a starter next fall. His highs included making near-impossible throws while his lows saw him benched for multiple games due to a notorious "tap-out".
Looking at the 2025 schedule, there's no room for more tap-outs. The Colts will face the AFC West and NFC West along with second-place finishers from the AFC North, AFC East, and NFC South.
The road/home opponents have been finalized, and it's not pretty for Indy. First up, the Colts will make a trip to Arrowhead Stadium.
1. Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the reigning Super Bowl champions for two years and are looking to repeat for a third. After clinching the number one seed in the AFC, they've shown no signs of slowing down.
Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes has defended his home turf well this season, winning all eight games. The last time the Chiefs lost a home game dates back to Christmas Day of 2023 when they fell short to the Las Vegas Raiders in a shocking loss.
Arrowhead has become a fortress, making it by far the toughest game on the Colts' schedule. Indy won during their last visit to Kansas City as Jacoby Brissett led the Colts to a 19-13 upset victory. It's not out of the question for Richardson to do the same, but it'll require his best football to date.
2. Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have won four consecutive games against the Colts. The last time Indy came out on top was when the Rams still played in St. Louis back in 2009 and the Colts were led by NFL legend Peyton Manning.
The Rams are a well-coached, hard-fighting team led by a passing attack from Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford and elite wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Considering Indy's weak point is their secondary, it's no surprise the Rams are the second-toughest game on the schedule.
Nacua tore apart the Colts during his rookie season in 2023 when he scored his first NFL touchdown while tacking on nine catches for 163 yards. On the ground, running back Kyren Williams ran for two more touchdowns and 103 yards in a heartbreaking overtime loss in Indy.
Richardson nearly led a historic fourth-quarter comeback in 2023 but came up short. His shot for revenge will come next year against one of the best pass rushes in the league at SoFi Stadium.
3. Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers
This might be a bold choice, especially considering their 6-11 record this year, but the San Francisco 49ers are not going to die off that easily. Injuries plagued their locker room and they still have loads of talent up and down the roster.
When the 49ers come to visit Lucas Oil Stadium, it's sure to be a grind. When their offense gets back Christain McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Trent Williams, there are reasons to think the Colts could lose.
In his lone game against the Colts, McCaffrey put up 28 touches for 173 yards in a juggernaut performance. Indy's defense will have their hands full with McCaffrey, Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.
The last time the 49ers beat the Colts was 2001, so history is on Indy's side. If the Colts can keep the Niners' offense off the field, they could steal a win in one of their eight games at Lucas Oil.
Aside from non-divisional games, the Colts will still be carrying a Week 1 curse and a Jacksonville Jaguars road game curse into next season. Breaking one of those decade-long losing streaks could help the Colts get back into the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.
