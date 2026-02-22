3 Combine Questions That Will Shape Colts' NFL Draft Board

The NFL Combine is here and begins this week, as all 32 teams will watch closely as the 2026 prospects display their athleticism, football IQ, and potential at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

For the Indianapolis Colts, it's all about approaching the combine properly, and Chris Ballard will be key in accomplishing this.

With the combine around the corner, it's worth examining the top questions that Indianapolis must answer this week that could shape the Colts' draft board come late April.

Here are the three most prominent.

Will Ballard Continue an Athletic Approach?

Ballard's approach to the NFL Combine is well-known after nine years as the Colts' general manager: draft athletic players.

On paper, this is an excellent approach, as high-level athletes can accomplish a lot with unteachable speed, explosiveness, power, and strength.

However, this is in question because multiple Colts players have either not panned out or have struggled mightily with injuries. Below are a few recent names that fit the description, along with Relative Athletic Score.

For reference, RAS is on a 0-10 scale, with anything over a 9.00 being considered elite athleticism.

Jelani Woods | Tight End - 10.00 RAS (Waived in 2025)

JuJu Brents | Cornerback - 9.99 RAS (Waived in 2025)

Daniel Scott | Safety - 9.91 RAS (4 games played over 3 seasons)

DJ Giddens | Running Back - 9.78 RAS (Lost playing time in 2025 to veteran Ameer Abdullah)

Anthony Richardson Sr. | Quarterback - 10.00 RAS (15 games played over 3 seasons)

These are just five examples, but Ballard's strategy of drafting athletic talent has backfired with plenty of players. Without question, Anthony Richardson Sr. is the best example.

Richardson struggled with injuries before getting drafted in 2024, but nobody could deny his history-making NFL Combine where he decimated all drills that pertained to physical display.

The Anthony Richardson hype is very, very real.



6’4”

244 pounds

10 RAS

4.44u 40-yard dash (1.6 10-yard split)

40.5” vertical (QB Combine record)

10’9” broad (QB Combine record)

Hand size 10 1/2” pic.twitter.com/qEcyAo362n — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 4, 2023

Indianapolis couldn't pass up the opportunity to take Richardson, but what followed was a litany of injuries that haven't helped Richardson's young NFL career. Through his first two seasons as the go-to starting QB, he missed a whopping 19 games.

Below is a breakdown of his NFL injury history.

2023 | Ankle, concussion, AC joint sprain (season-ending)

2024 | Hip, back spasms

2025 | Dislocated finger, AC joint sprain reaggravation, orbital fracture

Richardson is an extreme example, but Jelani Woods, JuJu Brents, and Daniel Scott struggled badly with injuries during their tenure with the Colts.

This helped lead to Woods and Brents getting dismissed, and has put Scott in a blender as far as regular-season availability.

DJ Giddens hasn't struggled with injuries, but his great RAS didn't help him see the field. The Colts elected to go with Ameer Abdullah to back up Jonathan Taylor after Giddens was supposed to be in that role.

Ballard's job is 100 percent on the line this time, so perhaps he'll take a different approach to analyzing the Combine than in years past.

It remains to be seen, as his strategy has exclusively been to favor as many high-level athletes as possible.

What Are the Colts Looking for in a Defensive End?

The Colts' roster has plenty of areas to address, but no position needs more help than defensive end. Free agent Trey Hendrickson has been linked to Indy, but Ballard must also draft fresh talent.

These evaluations all start at the NFL Combine.

Laiatu Latu is the most notable edge rusher for Indianapolis heading into 2026 after elevating his play in year two and leading the team in sacks with 8.5.

Latu wasn't much of a power player, but far more of a slick, technically sound operator who could bend under offensive tackles and fight blockers with a variety of moves.

While he's athletic, he didn't display unreal traits, yet turned out to be a solid fit for Indianapolis' defense.

The Colts could opt to let Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, and Samson Ebukam all walk in free agency, which means multiple players could be added to create a fresh scenario for Lou Anarumo.

Last year's defensive end selection, J.T. Tuimoloau, is more of the power variety with explosiveness off the line of scrimmage, while Latu is a different type of weapon.

Will the Colts look for speed? Will power be favored for a second-straight year? Could Indianapolis put both of these aside for a quicker defender with more prominent agility traits?

It's likely the Colts use their second or third round pick for their main defensive end selection, so it will be interesting to see what traits they're looking for this week to provide a solution for their pass-rushing need.

What Type of Linebacker is Being Evaluated?

Ballard deserves plenty of criticism, but linebacker is a position he's nailed time and time again through scouting at the NFL Combine.

Below are some vibrant players who stand out most from Ballard's evaluation.

Shaquille Leonard - 2018

Zaire Franklin - 2018

Bobby Okereke - 2019

E.J. Speed - 2019

Jaylon Carlies - 2024

However, 2026 is a curious time for Indy's linebacking corps, as Zaire Franklin stands alone as the only player in the room who is a lock heading into the offseason.

While Germaine Pratt is a free agent and could be re-signed after showing promise with Anarumo in 2025, the Colts, similar to defensive end, will probably use their second or third-round pick on a linebacker.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Ballard drafts multiple linebackers this year, especially if any trade backs occur, which the general manager is a massive fan of.

Coverage should be the main attractor, but other displays at the Combine will be key factors in finding a potential starter.

Football IQ, the ability to get through blocks to stop the run, and quickness to attack ball-carriers and pick the correct angles for tackling stand out.

Like defensive end, it will be something to see as far as what the Colts are looking for in a linebacker to add for 2026, and the future.