Colts Star Corner Reconsidering Stance on Potential Retirement

Indianapolis Colts star cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. is reportedly re-evaluating his stance on retirement, according to a report by ESPN's Stephen Holder. The 29-year-old defender entered concussion protocol three times during the 2025 season.

Regarding CB Charvarius Ward, who revealed last month he was strongly considering retirement after a series of concussions, I heard from him recently and he was legitimately reconsidering that stance. Have not heard a final decision but that remains fluid. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 23, 2026

The team made a hefty investment last offseason by signing Ward to a 3-year, $54 million deal. At signing, $27 million was guaranteed. Ward saw the field in seven total games for the Colts last season.

After the season's conclusion, Holder reported that Ward was considering hanging it up for good. Ward said he had been unable to shake lingering concussion symptoms, and his future health would take priority over his future as an athlete.

In his Indianapolis debut, Ward was concussed late in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins, with the team earning a win in its season opener for the first time since 2012. He missed the team's Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos before returning in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Ward would play in just three games before suffering his second concussion prior to the team's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. During the team's pregame on-field warmups, he collided at full speed with teammate Andrew Ogletree, knocking Ward unconscious.

#Colts CB Charvarius Ward and TE Drew Ogletree accidentally ran into each other during pregame warmups, per the Fox broadcast. Ward sustained a concussion and was ruled out.



Here’s the replay. pic.twitter.com/FnDIruRDTL — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 12, 2025

He remained down on the field for a sustained period before being helped off the field by trainers. Now dealing with his second concussion in just over a month, the Colts placed him on injured reserve, knocking him out of the team's next four contests.

This time, concussion symptoms persisted for nearly a month. This was the first time Ward debated his future in the league.

"I was getting dizzy for damn near a month," Ward said. "That wasn't normal. So that was a real deal. A traumatic injury for me. A lot of emotions and everything like that. So, it was pretty tough. But I'm feeling good, though."

Returning after the team's bye week, Ward made the trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The Colts were 8-2 and had added superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner to their secondary in Ward's absence.

First look at Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner 🔥



📸: @Colts pic.twitter.com/jRBUhbBDoc — The Blue Stable (@TheBlue_Stable) November 20, 2025

The two didn't last long together on the field, as Gardner went down with a calf injury in the team's very next game against the Houston Texans. He missed four of the team's last five games.

In the following week in Jacksonville, Ward had seemingly returned to form against the Jaguars. He recorded a season-high three pass breakups on six total targets, per the team. The Colts suffered a 17-point loss that day after quarterback Daniel Jones exited the game with an Achilles injury in the first quarter.

The very next day, Ward self-reported concussion symptoms upon arriving at the team facility that morning. The team opted to place him on the injured reserve for the second and final time, ending his 2025 season.

#Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr.:



“If I do come back and play again, if I get one more (concussion), I’ll for sure probably retire. …”



“The more I beat my brain up, the more it’ll affect me as I get older. … I gotta think about my family and kids, too. So, we’ll see. …” pic.twitter.com/SnJXHDDf4c — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 5, 2026

It does not come as a surprise to many that Ward would consider his future in football after the injuries that plagued him last season. Unfortunately, Ward has been no stranger to personal struggle over the past few seasons.

His daughter, Amani Joy, passed away in October 2024 at just under two years old. She had battled heart issues since birth, including being born with Down syndrome and needing surgery for holes in her heart.

Ward missed three games in grieving the loss of his daughter with Amani's mother, his fiancée. The pair was awaiting the birth of their son, Charvarius Ward Jr., that December. Upon returning to the field, his mind was elsewhere.

49ers take a moment to honor the life of Charvarius Ward’s daughter, Amani Joy pic.twitter.com/QhdVETEwRp — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 17, 2024

“Once I came back,” Ward told The Athletic, “Every game after that, I was just like, ‘I don’t give a f— what happens. I don’t care if I win this rep; I don’t care if I lose this rep.’ I was there physically, but mentally, I was somewhere off the grid, off the globe.”

When the 49ers didn't offer him a contract extension following his All-Pro season in 2023, Ward knew his time in San Francisco had come to an end even before the 2024 season.

The Colts signed Ward on the first day of legal tampering last offseason, happy to welcome one of the league's best at the position to the roster.

New Colts CB1 Charvarius Ward is here.



I asked him why he sensed the Colts got so aggressive to sign him:



“Because I’m a great player.” pic.twitter.com/JFbpajjqK2 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 13, 2025

"We couldn’t be more excited to get him and the fit," general manager Chris Ballard said of the signing. "He gives us a corner that I think can match up really well against good players."

The sentiment was shared between both parties.

"I’m doing way better than what I was," Ward told The Athletic. "At first, it was hard to see the light at the end of that tunnel, but I kind of got my joy back, my happiness back, my smile back, and everything like that. I’ve got a lot of optimism right now.”

Following a season as unpredictable as ever, Ward has not ruled out returning to the field or hanging it up for good. Whatever choice he ultimately decides to make, there isn't a fan who won't understand where he's coming from.