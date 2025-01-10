Two Colts Standouts Named to Second Team All-Pro
With the official release of the AP NFL All-Pro first and second teams on Friday, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves with two members to appear on the list receiving the honor.
While the Colts didn't get any names on the All-Pro first team, guard Quenton Nelson and linebackerZaire Franklin landed as selections to the second team.
This will be Nelson's fifth appearance as an All-Pro, and his first since the 2021 season. As for Franklin, this nod gives him his first-ever All-Pro selection, paired with his first-ever Pro Bowl selection this season.
While the Colts couldn't muster enough juice to reach the postseason with a 9-8 record, this roster's talent was given its deserved credit on both sides of the ball.
Nelson has remained a solidified anchor on the Colts' offensive line since being selected to the team 6th overall in 2018. He finished with an overall PFF grade of 81.3 (eighth-best amongst 135 guards) and also landed among the top ten for pass and run block grades at his position. Yet another All-Pro nod effectively pins him in once again as one of the best guards in the league, as he has been for some time.
Franklin, on the other hand; the selection caps off a strong breakout year. He led the league in total tackles at 173, where he also piled in 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two interceptions, six passes defended, and 3.5 sacks. An absolute game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball and voters have clearly been put on notice.
While the Colts have some holes on the roster to address down the line this offseason, these two guys should remain as impact players for Indianapolis for 2025-- as they were for the entirety of this season.
