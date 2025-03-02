Top Draft Prospect Speaks on Chance of Playing with Colts' Richardson
The NFL scouting combine has been an Indianapolis tradition for nearly 40 years as college prospects from across the country flock to showcase their abilities in front of hundreds of coaches and reporters.
Hosting is the easy part. The Indianapolis Colts put on a show while doing the same draft analysis as every other team, meticulously watching the best players battle it out in tests of skills and athleticism.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard has added pressure on his shoulders after failing to make the postseason in the last four years. His draft needs to boost the talent level of the roster from day one to have a shot at making the playoffs in a stacked AFC conference.
Looking at the roster, the Colts have some clear gaps. Offensively, tight end sticks out as a spot where Indy could use some improvement before the 2025 season. Many have linked the Colts to Tyler Warren, the draft's best tight end prospect.
Warren, 22, is coming off an elite senior season at Penn State University. He caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 26 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Warren is attending the combine and fielded questions regarding a potential pairing with quarterback Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis after holding a formal interview with the team.
"[Anthony Richardson] is definitely one of a kind and a heck of an athlete at the quarterback position. And he’s a great quarterback, too, so that’d be really cool," said Warren (via Locked on Colts | YouTube).
Richardson is two days older than Warren but has two extra years of experience in the league. The Colts could lean on Warren as a key playmaker in Shane Steichen's offense if they take him with the 14th overall pick this spring.
The Colts' top tight end in 2024 was Kylen Granson, who recorded 184 yards. Warren would be an instant improvement who could provide reliable hands and contested catches against big defenders.
The NFL draft will begin Thursday, April 24th, as the Colts finalize their top prospects over the next few weeks. Watch for Warren's name to be called early in the first round as teams assess his potential value following an efficient college career.
