Underrated Tight End Falls to Colts in New Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts lacked effective tight ends in the 2024 NFL season. With a consistent four-player rotation, Indy's tight ends totaled under 500 yards and only two touchdowns this year.
Thankfully for the Colts, this year's NFL draft consists of some elite tight end talent. Penn State's Tyler Warren sits at the top of the list after leading Power 4 conferences with 104 receptions and 1,233 receiving yards in the regular season.
Behind Warren sit players like Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. and Michigan's Colston Loveland. Both players have shown flashes of professional quality and could go in the first round to tight end-needy teams.
In a new Fox Sports mock draft, NFL analyst Rob Rang sees the Colts selecting Loveland with the 14th overall pick despite calling it "a bit early".
"This is a bit early for Loveland, perhaps, but the Colts could really use better play at tight end," said Rang. "The position was essentially a non-factor in the Indianapolis passing attack last year... The Colts might be especially interested in Loveland, as he couples soft hands and reliable route-running with strength and technique as a run blocker, as well. "
The duality of pass-catching and run-blocking is exactly what Colts general manager Chris Ballard is looking for in a tight end. Indy has big men like Mo Alie-Cox and Andrew Ogletree, but their value comes more as blockers.
Loveland eclipsed the 500-yard mark in his sophomore and junior seasons while tallying nine total touchdowns over both years. His performances against top-25 AP poll teams stand out with 117 yards against number-one Oregon and 70 yards against number-three ranked Texas.
Considering his big-game ability, there's no reason the Colts couldn't target Loveland. In Rang's mock, Warren is selected ninth overall, forcing the Colts into a choice between Loveland, Fannin Jr., or a different position.
To be honest, the Colts have so many positional needs. It's impossible to know what the team prioritizes most, but one would imagine it's between tight end or defensive back. Unless the Colts splash in free agency, those two positions make the most sense.
The 2025 NFL draft sits under three months away as Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen decipher this year's class to find the best fit for Indy's roster.
