Veteran Targets For Colts in Wave Two of Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts were surprisingly active in wave one of free agency, inking safety Camryn Bynum, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and quarterback Daniel Jones to deals on the open market. Ward and Bynum, in particular, were surprising moves, as they received the biggest contracts Chris Ballard has ever given out to outside free agents.
As wave one of free agency comes to a close, the Colts still have moves to make. The team had 18 unrestricted free agents hit the open market, and have only brought back one of those players on a new deal (Ashton Dulin). Even with the three new additions to the roster, the Colts need more veterans and bodies from the open market to make it into camp.
So today, let's dive into some available players that could make sense for the Colts to target in the second and third waves of free agency.
An Inside-Out Pass Rusher
The Colts lost young pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to the Chicago Bears this offseason, so the team needs to look to the market to bolster their pass rush. Players like Tyquan Lewis and Adetomiwa Adebawore certainly could take those vacated snaps left by Odeyingbo, but the Colts should be open to looking at the market to fill this void.
Veteran free agent Charles Omenihu could be a fit here. Omenihu has been a vital piece of multiple Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl runs, as he totaled eight sacks over the past two years with the team. The Colts once liked him a good bit in his draft year, so he could be a viable option for the team on the open market.
The Colts could swing a bit higher and target a player like Za'Darius Smith from the Detroit Lions. Smith was traded midseason to the Lions and, despite the low sack numbers, had relatively high pressure numbers for the team. He's been a consistent inside-out rusher for his entire career, so he'd arguably be an upgrade over what the Colts recently got out of Odeyingbo in 2024.
Some other veterans that could fit the mold:
- Dre'Mont Jones, Seattle Seahawks
- Anthony Nelson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jay Tufele, Cincinnati Bengals
- Quinton Jefferson, Buffalo Bills
- Payton Turner, New Orleans Saints
A Swing Offensive Tackle
Starting offensive guard Will Fries is heading to the Minnesota Vikings, which means that Matt Goncalves is likely to be the team's right guard in 2025. With Braden Smith's injury history and the Colts' lack of trust in Blake Freeland, the Colts would be wise to target a swing tackle on the open market that is capable of playing some snaps.
Atalanta Falcons offensive tackle Storm Norton could be an option for the Colts. Norton has some starting experience under his belt back when he played for the Chargers, and he spent last year as a reserve player in one of the better blocking systems in the league.
Some other veterans who could fit the mold:
- George Fant, Seattle Seahawks
- Jackson Barton, Arizona Cardinals
- Jake Curhan, Chicago Bears
Veteran Leadership/Experience
The last big need for the Colts this free agency is simply more veterans in the room. The team doesn't need to prioritize 40-year-old players just for the sake of it, but they need to bring in more high-floor guys who are capable of being leaders in the room and capable of stepping in and playing in a pinch.
A player like safety Vonn Bell is the perfect example of this. He isn't the player that he once was in the league, but he has a great working relationship with Lou Anarumo, and he knows the system like the back of his hand. He would be a great low-end signing to bring into the room, even if he ultimately doesn't make the team out of camp.
Another player who makes some sense is tight end Chris Manhertz from the New York Giants. Manhertz has made a living in the NFL as a blocking tight end and he has established himself as one of the best at his position over the past eight years. He would add some stability to a weak tight end room and also give the Colts a reliable blocker who can get the job done.
Some other veterans who could fit the mold:
- Jonathan Bullard, DE, Minnesota Vikings
- Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB, Minnesota Vikings
- Morgan Fox, DL, Los Angeles Chargers
