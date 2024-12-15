How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Broncos | Week 15
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) return from their bye week and hit the road once again on Sunday as they visit the Denver Broncos (8-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in order to cling to their postseason chances.
Although the Colts have a favorable final three games of the season, a loss to the Broncos would create an incredibly unlikely scenario for them to make the playoffs. The Broncos, on the other hand, also have plenty to play for, as their final three games following the Colts are a brutal stretch.
Both teams are essentially in must-win territory on Sunday. Here's how you can catch the action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Broncos
- Date/Time: Sun., Dec. 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Denver, Colo.; Empower Field at Mile High
- Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
