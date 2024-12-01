How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Patriots | Week 13
It's Thanksgiving weekend, and Sunday brings us a traditional-feeling matchup as the Indianapolis Colts (5-7) visit the New England Patriots (3-9) at Gillette Stadium.
The two teams obviously have a storied past featuring duels between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Anthony Richardson vs. Drake Maye doesn't have that same luster, but the two young stars should make this game interesting for both of their teams.
Despite not being in the same division, the Colts and Patriots have made a habit out of facing off in recent years. This will be the fourth consecutive season they've played, with the Colts winning last year's matchup in Germany and two of the last three matchups.
This is a game between two teams a combined eight games below .500, but the Colts are still in the playoff hunt and have a slate of must-win games, starting Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Here's how you can catch the action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Patriots
- Date/Time: Sun., Dec. 1, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Foxborough, Mass.; Gillette Stadium
- Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for all your pre and postgame content!
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.