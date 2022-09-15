Skip to main content

Where is Matt Ryan on Latest QB Index?

Where is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan ranked on the latest QB Index from NFL.com?
New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had his ups and downs in his debut against the Houston Texans, mirroring the team itself.

He finished the 20-20 tie 32 of 50 passing for 352 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

NFL.com hasn't been high on the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback in the preseason, ranking him 16th on their initial-quarterback index. They didn't see anything from Week 1 to change their minds.

Ryan remained 16th on the list amid a flurry of changes around him.

Ryan's debut against the Texans was predictable. He made his share of Ryan-esque throws, lobbed an awful pick on a screen pass and lost a fumble. He was hurt by drops, including an eye-rolling flub by rookie wideout Alec Pierce in the end zone. Coach Frank Reich leaned more on rumbler Jonathan Taylor to tug the game into overtime. I see a Colts team with plenty to clean up and it starts up front: It was uncomfortable watching Indy's 37-year-old quarterback absorb one punishing hit after the next. - Marc Sessler, NFL.com

It's a bit difficult to say the Colts leaned more on Jonathan Taylor in a game that saw Ryan throw the ball 50 times, including 19 throws in the fourth quarter. 

Ryan's rating in the fourth quarter was 104.3, the highest of any period in the game, including overtime. 

One could say it was a typical "Matty-Ice" performance in that he got his team in position to kick a game-winning field goal. 

That the Colts missed and settled for a tie cost Rodrigo Blankenship his job

The Colts are next in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's another game on the road, another game against an AFC South opponent, and another game the Colts should win.

Indianapolis is a 3.5-point road favorite according to SI Sports Book.

The Jaguars gave up 313-yards passing and four touchdowns to... Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

A win in Jacksonville would help get the Colts, and their quarterback, back on track for their goal of making the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

