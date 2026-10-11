2 Winners, 4 Losers From Colts' Disappointing Loss in Pittsburgh

The Indianapolis Colts had plenty of chances to leave Pittsburgh with their third straight win. They just could not finish enough drives to make it happen.

Indianapolis finished with 332 yards, turned the ball over zero times and punted just once, but went 4-of-15 on third down and 1-of-3 in the red zone in a 34-22 loss.

The offense certainly wasn't horrible. The defense, however, looked much closer to the group we saw during the first two weeks of the season.

That being said, we have a few more losers than winners this week.

Winner: Tyler Warren

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was exactly the kind of receiving performance Tyler Warren needed.

Warren hauled in seven passes for 83 yards while also punching in a one-yard rushing touchdown, once again showing this coaching staff will find just about any way possible to get the ball in his hands.

His usage continues to be one of the more interesting parts of this offense, and when Jonathan Taylor couldn't get going, Warren became one of Indianapolis' most reliable options.

Winner: Spencer Shrader

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, Spencer Shrader has a legitimate argument as the best kicker in football.

Shrader went a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals, including makes from 57 and 56 yards, tying the Colts' franchise record for field goals made in a single game.

He is now 16-for-16 on field goals this season.

When nearly every Indianapolis drive stalled before reaching the end zone, Shrader made sure the Colts still walked away with points.

Loser: Jonathan Taylor

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; \Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh's run defense was exactly as advertised.

Taylor finished with just 45 yards on 15 carries, and when he gets bottled up like this, life becomes considerably more difficult for the rest of Indianapolis' offense. Taylor also averaged a lowly 0.47 yards before contact, his 4th-worst showing of his career.

The Colts moved the ball relatively well between the 20's. They just couldn't finish drives, something Taylor is usually able to help them do.

Future Hall of Fame guard Quenton Nelson said postgame that he feels the Colts' rushing attack is "capable of so much more" than what they've been doing. Indy's offense goes as far as Taylor's legs will take them, and they need to get back to leaning on him if they want to make any noise in the playoffs, let alone make it that far.

Loser: Laiatu Latu

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws while pressured by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis desperately needed its pass rush to make Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable, and Laiatu Latu was largely ineffective as a pass rusher.

Latu finished with zero tackles, zero sacks and zero quarterback hits while generating just one pressure on 28 pass-rushing snaps.

Yes, Rodgers was getting the ball out quickly. But this secondary is already vulnerable enough without opposing quarterbacks having clean pockets.

Loser: Bryce Boettcher

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Boettcher didn't play much, but made a couple key mistakes when he did.

With Jaylon Carlies sidelined, Boettcher missed multiple tackles on 14 defensive snaps, including one on Jaylen Warren's 80-yard touchdown reception.

Limited opportunities make every snap matter, and that one hurt.

Loser: Bernhard Raimann

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a rough afternoon for Bernhard Raimann.

Five of Pittsburgh's 11 total pressures were attributed to the Colts' starting left tackle, another problem Indianapolis couldn't afford while already struggling to establish its rushing attack.

The Colts didn't lose this game because of one player or one position group. But against a Pittsburgh team that made Indianapolis earn everything, too many individual battles went the wrong way.

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