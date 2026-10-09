3 Burning Questions Facing the Colts Heading Into Pittsburgh

The Indianapolis Colts are back to .500 after winning two straight, but there are still some major questions surrounding this team heading into Pittsburgh.

The defense has taken a noticeable step forward. The offense has not, and Daniel Jones suddenly looks nothing like the quarterback Indianapolis saw last season.

Here are three questions the Colts need to answer against the Steelers.

Can Daniel Jones Snap Out of This Funk?

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just to put it blatantly, Jones has not been good enough through the first month of the season.

He has completed 63.6% of his passes for 754 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, while also losing three fumbles. He has now thrown an interception in all four games.

That is a massive change from the quarterback Indianapolis watched last season, when Jones threw 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions, added five scores on the ground and finished with a 100.2 passer rating before tearing his Achilles.

The Colts gave Jones a two-year, $88 million deal this offseason that can climb toward $100 million with incentives because they believed that version of him was real.

Maybe we are expecting too much from a quarterback who returned roughly nine months after tearing his Achilles. Or maybe Jones' 2025 performance was simply an outlier?

Kirk Cousins struggled with inconsistency after returning from the same injury, so there is at least some recent precedent for a quarterback needing time to completely look like himself again.

Either way, Indianapolis needs Jones to start taking care of the football. If this becomes Giants DJ again, the Colts are in trouble.

Is This Defensive Improvement Real?

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) celebrates with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) after making an interception against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis allowed 41 points against Baltimore and 33 against Kansas City.

Since then? Seventeen against Houston and 13 against Washington.

That is progress, but I am not completely sold yet.

Houston is still searching for its first win of the season, and Washington was eventually forced to turn to seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis after Marcus Mariota left the game with a knee injury.

The defense looks much better, but I still want to see what happens when Indianapolis desperately needs a stop against an offense capable of putting real pressure on them.

Another storyline to watch is CJ Allen.

The Colts' first selection in April's draft has played just 11 defensive snaps through four games and did not see the field defensively in London. At some point, Lou Anarumo has to start easing the No. 53 overall pick into the rotation.

Can Darius Slayton Give This Offense Its Missing Element?

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) reaches for the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (26) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts desperately need somebody who can stretch the field.

Jones averaged 8.1 yards per attempt last season. That number has fallen to 5.7 this year, and Alec Pierce's absence has completely changed the complexion of this passing attack.

That is where Slayton could come in.

The veteran has averaged roughly 15 yards per reception throughout his career and already has extensive history with Jones, catching 200 passes for 2,912 yards and 12 touchdowns with him in New York.

Slayton has yet to play a regular-season snap for Indianapolis, but said this week that he feels ready to go against Pittsburgh.

There is no guarantee he becomes the missing piece immediately, but the Colts need somebody who can threaten defenses vertically and give Jones a reliable veteran target in big moments.

Two straight wins have put Indianapolis back on track, but until these questions are answered, it is hard to know just how good this Colts team really is.

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