The Indianapolis Colts completed their 2026 NFL draft yesterday with eight new picks to add to their roster ranks.

However, as with every team in the NFL, when draft picks are hauled in, it could mean the days of certain established names on the roster are numbered.

For the Colts, it's no different. With this in mind, let's briefly dive into three Indy talents who could be on the chopping block after Chris Ballard's work was done yesterday.

Daniel Scott | Safety

Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott (32) intercepts a pass ball and runs in for a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts took LSU's A.J. Haulcy in the third round with the 78th overall pick, which puts him squarely into the strong safety position next to Cam Bynum.

This points to one safety on the roster potentially looking at being the odd man out: Daniel Scott.

Indianapolis also signed Juanyeh Thomas, Jonathan Owens, and Nasir Adderley in free agency, further bolstering the safety depth.

Given that Scott hasn't played one snap in his three years due to suffering multiple season-ending injuries before meaningful football could start, it wouldn't be surprising if he's cut or released.

Scott has a bigger uphill battle than ever with four new safeties on the team, and it makes his case even more vibrant with Hunter Wohler returning to action after missing last year due to a Lisfranc injury.

Tyquan Lewis | Defensive End

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) brings down Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Tyquan Lewis has been a mainstay on Indy's roster since he was drafted in 2018. However, Indianapolis prioritized edge rusher in a big way, drafting George Gumbs, Jr. (156th overall) and Caden Curry (214th overall).

They also added Arden Key and Micheal Clemons in free agency, and while Lewis isn't currently on the roster as a free agent, there's a high probability that Lewis isn't kept this time.

It's always a plus to have reliable depth off the edge, but Indianapolis could be set in that department, as it appears they're ready to roll with Laiatu Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau as the starters.

Lewis has been a Colts player for all eight of his NFL seasons, but his time appears to be nearing an end with the position becoming quite crowded.

Anthony Gould | Wide Receiver/Returner

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Anthony Gould is a slot receiver with returner prowess, but after Indianapolis essentially landed a draft steal in Oklahoma's Deion Burks (254th overall), it could limit Gould's value.

Gould hasn't been an effective receiving weapon for Indianapolis, but has been used in the return game. Even with that responsibility, he hasn't had much impact.

Burks played mostly on the outside for the Sooners in 2025, but he's also a former kick returner during his time with the Purdue Boilermakers.

Burks is an absolute lightning bolt with his speed and quickness, and also possesses underrated strength for his 5'9" frame.

Indianapolis seems to be very high on what Burks can provide to Shane Steichen's offense, and while he wasn't a slot receiver much in college, that doesn't mean his talents won't be used in that regard.

I assume Burks will become the WR3 behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, and could be used immediately as a returner.

He's more dynamic than Gould and provides far more capabilities than the former Oregon State Beaver. Gould has his talents, but he hasn't given the Colts much of anything.

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