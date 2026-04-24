Colts NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

The NFL Draft is finally here. After months of speculation and mock drafts, it's time to welcome the next era of NFL talent as we turn the page to the 2026 season.

We will be tracking every draft move made by the Indianapolis Colts in this single-article hub, updating with each new selection, trade, or otherwise.

The Colts hold seven draft selections entering the 2026 NFL Draft:

Round 2 : No. 47 overall

: No. 47 overall Round 3 : No. 78 overall

: No. 78 overall Round 4 : No. 113 overall

: No. 113 overall Round 5 : No. 156 overall

: No. 156 overall Round 6 : No. 214 overall (compensatory from Pittsburgh)

: No. 214 overall (compensatory from Pittsburgh) Round 7 : No. 249 overall (compensatory)

: No. 249 overall (compensatory) Round 7: No. 254 overall (compensatory)

The Colts dealt their 2026 first-round pick (plus their 2027 first-round pick and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell) to the New York Jets for star cornerback Sauce Gardner, making tonight their personal first round of the draft.

Indianapolis is nearly guaranteed to trade back in this year's draft. Not only because general manager Chris Ballard has hinted at such on multiple occasions throughout the offseason thus far, but because this regime has almost no choice but to surrender some if its capital to in turn gain additional dart throws (draft picks) for the rest of the draft.

Efficiency is always key, but the Colts need to add legitimate competition to its roster as much as possible. This regime is so desperate to right the ship that, for potentially the first time in draft history, quantity is almost as valuable as quality.

Here are the positions to follow closest in the draft based on the Colts' biggest needs:

Linebacker

Defensive End

Wide Receiver

Safety

Cornerback

The Colts will also look to supplement throughout the draft at interior line and running back. Indianapolis may have bigger needs to address, but almost no position is being ruled out as a potential draft selection.

As anticipated, the Colts remained spectators for the first round of the NFL Draft. Day 2 (rounds 2-3) kicks off later tonight an hour earlier than last night, a 7 PM EST start time.

2026 Draft Selections

Coming soon.

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