3 Colts Who Helped Their Roster Chances Most During Spring

The Indianapolis Colts recently wrapped up an eventful spring slate of practices that resulted in slight yet important roster movement.

The Colts held their rookie minicamp, OTAs, and veteran minicamp throughout May and early June, and these introductory periods gave us a solid first look at the new-look roster.

From returning veterans to hungry rookies and everything in between, the Colts' spring slate provided ample opportunity for players to showcase their value. Even though the pads won't come on until the team comes together for training camp after they wrap up their current summer break, these beginning stages are important for getting an idea of how the depth chart will shape up.

With that being said, we're going to breakdown three Colts whose roster chances improved most throughout the spring.

Johnathan Edwards

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards (35) attempts to make an interception against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cornerback Johnathan Edwards was a 2025 UDFA who benefited from a slew of injuries to his position room going into his rookie year, which ultimately led to him making the Colts' initial 53-man active roster.

Edwards would be a mainstay on the active roster for the rest of the year, starting in five games and appearing in 14 during his rookie season. Although he struggled at times at the catch point during his rookie campaign, he showcased consistently sticky coverage in the backend, certainly enough to warrant keeping as a rotational piece.

Going into 2026, the Colts are even more loaded at cornerback, but Edwards has picked up right where he left off from his rookie season. The Colts are deepest at his position, but after Edwards has impressed throughout the spring while other rotational have sat out with injury, it's fair to assume he'll be making the opening-day roster once more.

Bryce Boettcher

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Boettcher was the Colts' second linebacker drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, and has been viewed as a potential special teams ace and rotational backer since he was selected. Boettcher has serious coverage talent, and his aforementioned special teams upside paired to make him a near-lock for a roster spot, but he's proved to be more pro-ready than previously thought after breaking for summer.

The Colts' fourth-round selection at linebacker was always expected to make the initial active roster, but after a top-notch spring, he's eyeing the starting spot opposite his rookie counterpart in CJ Allen as his competition with veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither for the WILL linebacker role heats up in late July.

Whit Weeks

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) looks on against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts doubled up at linebacker in the 2026 NFL Draft and then followed that up by doubling up once more at the position via their undrafted free agent class.

Former LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was seen as one of the most likely roster additions given the Colts gave him the most guaranteed money ($286.5k), and that viewpoint has only strengenthed after the spring. Weeks shined brightest during the team's rookie minicamp, and now his eyes are set for training camp, where he can really make some noise as the pads come on.

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