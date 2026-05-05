Anthony Richardson Sr. and the Indianapolis Colts have had a horrific situation since the quarterback was drafted with the fourth-overall selection in 2023.

After three brutal seasons, Richardson was allowed to seek a trade. However, this hasn't gone the way the Colts likely wanted, as he remains on the roster without a suitor. This led Indianapolis to decline his fifth-year option, to nobody's surprise.

With Richardson on track to stay on the roster, it gives him the slimmest chance to become the guy under center again.

In this piece, I'll detail a three-step process on how Richardson may end up leading Shane Steichen's offense in the 2026 season, giving him a final chance to prove the doubters wrong.

Step 1: Richardson's Trade Market Has Dried Up

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands off the ball Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers appeared to be the top candidate to execute a trade for Richardson, given that Malik Willis signed with the Miami Dolphins. This would have allowed Richardson to learn from Jordan Love under Matt LaFleur.

However, the Packers signed Tyrod Taylor yesterday, giving them their next backup QB. As for the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, they've already got their QB2s.

The last suitor was the Arizona Cardinals, but with Jacoby Brissett and Carson Beck on the roster, this means any logical trade destinations have been removed.

Richardson has had interest in learning from the likes of McVay/Shanahan/LaFleur in new system. With Packers signing Tyrod Taylor today, all three of those coaches now have viable QB2 options. https://t.co/zkdELtHvMm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 4, 2026

Yes, there could be other teams that are interested, but if that's the case, they aren't biting on anything the Colts would want to trade their former fourth-overall investment.

This means the likelihood that he stays with the Colts is at atmospheric levels. With the most prominent teams to get him out of the mix, he's slated to rejoin the Colts in 2026.

This is especially the case given that he reported to voluntary workouts yesterday after spending two weeks away from the team.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson reported today for voluntary offseason workouts after staying home the past two weeks, per source. With the Colts seemingly no closer to trading him, as he requested, and with no indication they’ll release him, he’s back for the time being.



Stay tuned — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 4, 2026

Step 2: He Can Still Win the Backup Role

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs onto the field during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Riley Leonard was tossed into the starting fray in Week 18 against the vicious Houston Texans defense after Philip Rivers was unable to help Indianapolis make the playoffs in three starts.

On paper, it looked like a lamb getting sent to the slaughter. However, Leonard nearly won the game and looked solid under center at NRG Stadium.

He finished with 21/34 completions for 270 passing yards, two touchdown tosses, and a rushing score. This performance helped give the Colts confidence that he could be the next QB2.

But, Leonard still turned the ball over three times in that game (one pick, two fumbles lost). While he showed moxy and promise, he's still a sixth-rounder with limited capabilities as an NFL quarterback.

If Richardson remains and has taken this time away to grow and improve, it can't be ruled out that he has the tools to beat out Leonard for the QB2 position.

This would put him one play away from landing on the field as the starter under center again.

This leads to the third, and final step.

Step 3: Daniel Jones Has a Bad History with Injuries

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws from the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones took the NFL by storm after leading Indianapolis to an improbable 8-2 start last year. While he fell to an Achilles injury after 13 games played, it's still the best football we've seen from him through seven years.

But the Achilles injury is the concern. It's incredibly difficult to recover from, and Jones has a massive injury history to go along with this.

Over his seven years, he's never played a full season and has missed a mountainous 34 games in the process. It's tough to say, but until Jones proves he can play all 17 games, it's assumed he won't.

If Richardson accomplishes step two and can beat out Leonard for the backup role, and Jones ends up missing time, he'll become the immediate leader of the offense.

This isn't what the Colts want, especially after paying Jones a two-year, $88 million deal. However, it would throw a massive wrench into what they expected if Richardson filled in, and somehow, shines in the process.

The Bottom Line

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) prays before the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The chances of Richardson making something of his final year with the Colts are slim to none. However, as long as he's on the roster, there's that minuscule possibility.

Richardson hasn't lost his skills, capabilities, or promise as an NFL quarterback. What he can become was never lost, but rather, it's the mental aspect of being a QB that has kept him buried from succeeding.

It would take the aforementioned steps for him to see the field again, but with how unpredictable the NFL is, an opportunity could fall right into Richardson's lap.

We'll see how things play out, but this is his last chance to do something positive with his time as a Colts field general.

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