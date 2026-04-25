Colts May Be Forced to Cut Anthony Richardson Without Trade Partner on Day 3

The Indianapolis Colts did well on Day 2 of the NFL draft, pulling two likely starters for the defense in linebacker CJ Allen and safety A.J. Haulcy.

Now, the Colts have a collection of picks for Day 3 after trading back with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round. However, it's not all about new picks for the Colts.

Another subject to monitor is if the Colts can finally trade Anthony Richardson Sr., which would be the ideal situation.

But, what if Indianapolis can't find a trade suitor to deal Richardson to?

The Best Possible Situation

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before the match against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the Colts can perform a straight-up pick swap, similar to what they did with Michael Pittman Jr. with the Steelers, that might be the best-case scenario.

For quick reference, the Colts traded Pittman and a seventh-round selection to Pittsburgh in exchange for another sixth-rounder.

One team stands out as the top suitor after the Arizona Cardinals secured Miami's QB Carson Beck: the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers watched their insurance policy at field general, Malik Willis, leave to join the Miami Dolphins as their next leader under center. This makes the Packers the ideal candidate.

The Packers are one of the teams to monitor in a potential Anthony Richardson trade, per @HolderStephen pic.twitter.com/Wr7Y1nFQRG — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 14, 2026

Other teams could be in play for Richardson, but the market for the dynamic QB has been nearly non-existent, which puts pressure on Indianapolis to deal him away at some point today.

It's safe to say the Colts won't get too much for Richardson. That's not the worst thing; they simply need to get him to a new scene, so they don't have to make a decision on his fifth-year option by May 1st.

The Last Resort Option

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

General manager Chris Ballard has mentioned that Indianapolis is open to holding onto Richardson if he isn't traded. However, it makes no sense to have him on the roster.

I believe if Indianapolis doesn't trade Richardson today, the Colts will be willing to eat the money owed to the former fourth-overall pick by cutting or releasing him.

Per Over the Cap, the Colts would need to pony up $10,816,282 to Richardson if they part ways with him. It's a sizable amount, but there's no place for Richardson on the roster at this point.

There's a good chance Indianapolis grabs another quarterback near the end of the draft to bring in a designated QB3 to fight for a spot behind Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard.

It could be interesting to retain Richardson for 2026 and see how he performs. But Jones is the franchise face under center, and Leonard looked great when he filled in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

Regardless, Richardson's future with the Colts very likely ends either today, or soon after.

The Bottom Line

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Richardson's time in the Circle City is coming to an end. It's been a sad, underwhelming, and disappointing tale, and that's putting it lightly.

The Colts overestimated their skills at developing a player with the multitude of needs to develop like Richardson.

However, Richardson didn't put in the work, couldn't command the locker room to inspire confidence, and started 15 of 34 games in his first two years as the undisputed starter, due to an inability to stay healthy and avoid injuries.

The Colts will be lucky to get anything for their former fourth-overall investment. If this doesn't happen, it only makes sense to let him go so he can, hopefully, locate another team that's willing to take a shot at his unreal potential.

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