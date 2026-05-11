The Indianapolis Colts took the opportunity to address multiple roster holes in the 2026 NFL Draft. To recap, the Colts were able to come away with eight new picks to bolster the team.

While linebacker, as well as depth at offensive line, defensive end, and running back were handled, one area still sticks out to ESPN's Aaron Schatz: wide receiver.

Despite Indianapolis grabbing the ultra-dynamic Deion Burks in the seventh round, Schatz still thinks this position leaves more to be desired for the Colts.

"Seventh-rounder Deion Burks could play a role. Obviously, tight end Tyler Warren plays a huge part in the Colts' passing game, and Josh Downs is strong in the slot, but it's still a good idea to upgrade at wide receiver."

The Colts traded their long-time WR1, Michael Pittman Jr., to the Pittsburgh Steelers to make certain they could sign Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones. This left a huge void in the pass-catching department.

Indianapolis signed veteran wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but he's hardly produced throughout his NFL career.

There's also Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould. However, Dulin has always been more of a special teams ace, and Gould is a return specialist. That's why neither of these two can truly be counted on as a WR3.

Indianapolis secured Burks with their 254th-overall pick, and while I believe he has the capabilities to become a weapon in Shane Steichen's offense, that might not be in his rookie season.

And given the Colts' situation in 2026, they likely can't wait on him to develop into that prominent role. This points to a free agent addition.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The problem is that many of the top names available are either past their prime or too ambiguous to think of as a great fit for Indy's offense.

Below are some of the top wide receivers still sitting on the market.

Tyreek Hill

Stefon Diggs

Deebo Samuel

Curtis Samuel

DeAndre Hopkins

Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs could be intriguing adds, as well as the Swiss Army Knife that is Deebo Samuel.

However, with the Colts looking at goals like winning the AFC South, making the playoffs, and possibly even winning a postseason game, one name stands out the most: Keenan Allen.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Allen might be 34, but he's been nothing but productive in his later NFL career. Even last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he still hauled in 81 catches for 777 receiving yards and four scores.

Hill, Diggs, and Samuel might have surface allure due to their name value, but Allen is a proven product who can be a perfect fit for one year for a team like the Colts.

He wouldn't be expected to turn back the clock or produce as he did during any one of his six Pro Bowl campaigns. Instead, he'd slot in as the WR3 and could provide excellent value behind Pierce and Josh Downs.

It would even allow Indianapolis to smoothly transition Burks into the offense without placing too much pressure on the former Oklahoma Sooner.

Regardless of who Indianapolis selects in free agency for this endeavor, it needs to happen.

Losing Pittman was a big ordeal, especially considering he was the top pass-catcher for Indianapolis since the 2021 campaign.

Personally, I think Allen is the glaring fit to sign. But perhaps Chris Ballard has other names in mind ahead of a season where patience has run out to accomplish critical goals for the franchise.

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