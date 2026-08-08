Biggest Takeaways From Day 8 of Colts Training Camp: Laiatu Latu Dominates

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts just wrapped their eighth training camp practice at Grand Park.

The Colts' starting offense took a step back from its recent string of efficient performances before eventually finding its footing late in practice.

Follow along as I break down my biggest takeaways from today's practice.

Laiatu Latu's Potential Breakout Takes Shape

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) watches the line of scrimmage on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The third-year edge defender took a much-needed step toward his expected breakout as a premier pass rusher in the Colts' eighth practice on Saturday.

Laiatu Latu was nearly unstoppable today during 11-on-11 play. He was found in the backfield more often than not and had multiple would-be sacks and run stuffs in the process.

Latu got the best of second-year tackle Jalen Travis during their 1-on-1 matchups on Saturday. Travis had played at a high level against Latu throughout their matchups during the Colts' week's worth of practice before today, but Saturday was the first instance where Latu proved to be too much to handle.

The Colts are counting on Latu to fully emerge as one of the league's top pass rushers, and feel confident his sophomore campaign, coupled with his recent offseason, will combine to produce such a player.

Latu has had a good training camp, but Saturday was the first time he fully took over. Today was a much-needed step in the right direction for Latu and, hopefully, is a sign of things to come for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's second-year defense.

Josh Downs' Absence Reaffirms Concern at WR

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) catches a pass during warmup s Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' wide receiver situation has reared its ugly head throughout several training camp practices so far, with Alec Pierce sidelined as he works back from his offseason ankle surgery, but today's Josh Downs-less practice made the situation seem even more dire.

Downs was out today with a groin injury, and while we don't know the severity of said setback, his absence alone shows just how lacking the Colts' wide receiver room looks to be heading into the 2026 regular season.

The starting wide receivers of today's practice were Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Anthony Gould.

While any NFL offense's passing attack would be dead on arrival if its top two options were sidelined for any given game, this practice showed just how dire their room is outside of Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

Ashton Dulin was the lone standout of today's passing game, hauling in multiple strong grabs throughout the day.

However, even though Dulin has proved to be a viable option for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, his expected step back on special teams and the offense's overall ceiling from their wide receiver room make it difficult to see their situation as a positive one.

Passing Defense Locks Down

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) and Indianapolis Colts safety Trey Washington (41) participate in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones had a solid showing overall on Saturday, particularly late, but his pedestrian depth of target suggested it was more of a take what the defense gives you -- which was hardly anything -- type of day.

The Colts' pass defense was at full strength outside of rookie linebacker CJ Allen, who remains out with a hamstring injury, and they took full advantage of the starting offense's lacking wide receiver room.

The starting secondary produced some truly suffocating defense that resulted in numerous would-be sacks and forced throwaways.

Lou Anarumo's new-look secondary didn't force any turnovers on the day, but their continued showings of lockdown defense prove that their potential for the upcoming season is sky-high.

Injury Report: Defenders S Hunter Wohler and rookie LB CJ Allen both missed another practice while they deal with their hamstring injuries. This is Wohler's fifth consecutive practice missed, while it's Allen's second. There is currently no timetable for when they'll return to the gridiron, nor is Josh Downs's aforementioned groin injury.

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