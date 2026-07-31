Colts' Secondary Flashing Serious Potential Early in Training Camp

Ever since Lou Anarumo was hired as defensive coordinator, the Indianapolis Colts have placed a high priority on finding top-tier talent for their secondary.

Free agency brought about big contracts for Charvarius Ward Sr. and Cam Bynum. A massive trade that included two first-round picks and a young wide receiver secured Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets.

Big moves like the ones to acquire that trio can bring about a certain pressure to perform at a high level. Anarumo admitted as much on Thursday.

"We've got a lot of capital into that position," Anarumo stated. "Those guys have got to play well.”

So far, that has been the case.

The Colts' secondary has been an obvious bright spot through two days of training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex. The group has made life difficult for Indy's pass catchers with their sticky coverage and ball skills.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) looks on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting with Gardner, he has been in lockstep with the Colts' receivers, hardly allowing a catch in his direction. Gardner had a nice pass breakup on a throw intended for Josh Downs on Wednesday, showing off his length and physicality. Gardner said during mandatory minicamp that he hopes quarterbacks will test him more this season in the hopes that his turnover production will increase.

Ward has also been a force on the field over two days, displaying tight coverage and forcing a pass breakup of his own while covering Laquon Treadwell. Ward admitted on Thursday that he was "probably like 85 percent sure" he was going to retire following three concussions in 2025. However, Ward found his love for the game this offseason, and the results have shown on the field.

The duo of Gardner and Ward played only one game together last year as both dealt with injuries. If both can stay healthy, their strong start to camp should be a scary sight for opposing quarterbacks.

"That shows you the potential that we got," Ward said. "Me and (Gardner), both All-Pro corners, great corners. But last year we both were hurt, so we wasn't on the field, so we couldn’t show everybody what we could do. But I feel like if we’re healthy, we’re definitely going to be like a crazy, crazy tandem."

While Gardner and Ward will likely make teams think twice before throwing the ball to the outside, the inside will be manned by Justin Walley. The former third-round pick looked like a diamond in the rough last summer, impressing throughout training camp. However, a torn ACL in a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens brought his rookie season to a halt before it really even got started.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news is that there doesn't seem to be any lingering effects from the ACL injury. The cornerback still has the speed to stay with receivers and has shown he is more than capable of playing a variety of coverages.

Walley has picked up right where he left off, taking over the starting slot cornerback role vacated by Kenny Moore II's departure. He has registered pass breakups in both training camp practices thus far, including on a deep ball from Jones to Downs. It was a great throw by QB1, but better coverage by Walley.

“It could be really special," head coach Shane Steichen remarked when asked about Walley's potential. "I mean, he’s got great movement skills, he’s really sticky in coverage. Very cerebral too; he’s a smart player – understands leverage, understands coverages, matchups, all those different things. So, it will be good to have him back.”

The Colts have dedicated lots of resources to their secondary to add as much talent as possible. While it is still very early in training camp, the cornerback trio of Gardner, Ward, and Walley looks like a formidable unit that will allow Anarumo to play more man coverage and force quarterbacks to be accurate under pressure.

The group has the potential to be dangerous no matter the opponent. However, for the Colts to reap the rewards, they must also stay healthy. All three cornerbacks missed most of the 2025 season and will have to prove their injury issues are behind them.

And if so, Indy could be looking at its own version of the "No Fly Zone."

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