Colts CB Justin Walley Continues to be a Training Camp Demon

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with their longtime starting slot cornerback, Kenny Moore II, earlier this offseason, leaving big shoes to fill.

Moore II had requested to be traded, and after the Colts found no worthwhile suitors to accomodate one their key franchise defenders, he was released.

The Colts were prepared to welcome him back with open arms to finish out his contract, and potentially his career, with the team that brought him in on waivers as an undrafted free agent, but Moore II wanted a fresh start, to which they obliged.

Moore II's play and durability in recent years had begun to slightly decline, so Indianapolis was willing to honor his request, but an underlying reason for this was due to their recent addition of cornerback Justin Walley in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Colts drafted Walley in the third round (80th overall), and even though they immediately viewed him as the future Kenny Moore II replacement, they were confident he could be a viable starting option on the outside at the next level.

Walley quicked proved them right early into his NFL career, where he introduced himself in a big way during his first training camp in the league.

The Colts had just brought in former All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. in free agency, but the starting spot opposite him remained up for grabs, and Walley's early efforts put him in consideration -- and soon thereafter made him the favorite -- to earn said role as a rookie.

Walley's promising rookie campaign came to a crashing halt when he tore his ACL ahead of the 2025 regular season, but the Colts were confident he'd bounce back in year two.

Through two days of the Colts' 2026 training camp, it appears they were right to bet on a return to form, because Walley looks every bit like the player he was set out to become as a rookie.

Before diving into Walley's impressive showing throughout camp thus far, let's briefly revisit his intriguing efforts as a rookie to paint the picture that made the Colts so confident in their recent third-round draft selection.

Revisiting Walley's Loud Introduction Into NFL

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2025 Indianapolis Colts had an uber-talent receiving group -- wide receivers Michael PIttman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren -- to throw at their new-look secondary throughout training camp, and Justin Walley operated as if it was just another day at the office despite being an unproven rookie player.

Walley consistently proved to be a sticky defender in coverage and was the winner of most of his matchups during his first NFL training camp. Not only that, but he also showcased veteran tendencies that suggested he was beyond his years when it comes to pro-readiness.

It's always brutal to see a young up-and-coming player lose their rookie season before it could begin, but the Colts were especially scarred by Walley's season-ending injury because it appeared he was destined for a big-time role in year one.

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was particularly pleased with what Walley was offering early on.

“His energy level, competitive spirit — everything about him is what we want," Anarumo said about Walley during his first training camp. "He embodies it. He’s smart, too. Learning both inside and outside.”

Veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. also took note of Walley's early effort last season, saying that he believes the young corner's got what it takes to become a legitimate force in the NFL.

“He’s shown me he can be a dog.. He’s had some rookie mistakes b/c he’s a young guy, but he’s been competing with all of the big dawgs. I think he’s got it in him — that ‘it’ factor," said Ward.

And this was all before Walley continued stacking strong days and was eventually viewed as the best starting option in Lou Anarumo's defense.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in their joint practice scrimmage, Walley was proving himself as a challenge versus Lamar Jackson and Co., and one play in particular made Anarumo realize that he wasn't just a regular rookie.

"After I saw the play, I was like, ‘Okay, we got one.’ Like, that's not normal for a rookie. That's a veteran play that he just made and then again, three plays later, the poor kid tears his ACL. So, I think the sky's the limit for him," Anarumo said earlier this offseason when revisiting Walley's impressive rookie training camp.

In a brutal twist of fate, Walley would tear his ACL just a few plays later and end his rookie season before it could begin, but since returning to the mix, his early efforts throughout the Colts' 2026 training camp suggest he's prepared to finish what he started.

Walley Shines in Return to Gridiron

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) defends Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) on Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts have only had two brief, 1-hour-long practices to start training camp as they reacclimate themselves with a typical regular-season workload, but Justin Walley has found ways to shine.

On the first day of practice, Walley was lockdown and broke up a pass on his only target of the session.

He was largely the same during today's practice. Walley lost his first matchup against Josh Downs on a quick out route in 7-on-7, but was by no means out of position. He also appeared to be bested once more by Downs later in the practice during the Colts' lone 11-on-11 period, but he found a way to get a hand in and break-up the deep pass attempt up the sideline.

Not only has Walley been so impressive through two practices that I've seemingly forgotten that he's returning from an ACL tear, but it truly feels as though I'm back at 2025 training camp based on how much of a disruptor he's been so far.

We'll see if that persists once Alec Pierce is activated from his Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) designation later in camp, but based on Walley's effort thus far, he's given me every reason to believe that such excellence won't slow down no matter who's lined up opposite him.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was asked about the Colts' outside duo of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. in his media availability following practice this morning, and before he addressing the pair directly, he instinctively pointed to Walley's impressive return to form.

“Yeah, I mean (Justin) Walley's picked up where he left off from last year," Anarumo said after practice on Thursday. "You know, I'm a big Walley fan."

The Colts are counting on Walley to slide in to become their first starting nickel cornerback not named Kenny Moore II of the Chris Ballard era, and I feel as though they are right with their projection.

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