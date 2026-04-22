Colts Claimed to be Fit for Anthony Richardson Clone

The Indianapolis Colts aren't a team that needs to draft a quarterback. However, should they add more depth with Anthony Richardson Sr. on the trade block?

Rob Rang at Fox Sports thinks so.

Rang places dynamic Arkansas QB prospect Taylen Green as a fit for the Colts, and even compares him to Richardson in the process.

"Green is a lottery ticket that could pay off big, but he requires an offense catered to his skill set and there are only so many of those in the NFL."

Green was absolutely electric during his time with the Boise State Broncos and Arkansas Razorbacks. Through five seasons and 53 games, Green put up a stat line that is vibrant, stunning, and indicative of a ridiculous athlete at the field general spot.

For the Colts, this description is something they know all too well.

Green finished his college career with unreal statistics. Below are those numbers to be examined.

9,662 passing yards

59 touchdown passes

2,405 rushing yards

35 rushing touchdowns

It's eerie how similar Green and Richardson are. The differences are that Green has the experience, time on the gridiron, and doesn't have the injury history Richardson does.

They're both dynamic, have great arms, and are ridiculously athletic. Richardson posted a perfect 10.00 RAS at the 2023 NFL Combine. As for Green? He was nearly identical, notching a blistering 9.99 with an even faster 40-yard dash.

Taylen Green is a QB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1126 QB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/hJQbrJcfaX pic.twitter.com/JK8y6F00Ld — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 13, 2026

Green has the same positives as Richardson. However, he also has the same struggles.

Green had accuracy issues in college, finishing just over 60 percent on completions (60.1). He also threw 35 interceptions and had issues with his mechanics and timing.

In short, the Colts cannot afford to waste a valuable draft pick on Green. This is especially true if Rang's fourth-round tag he places on Green is accurate.

Chris Ballard must stay far, far away from Green.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) comes onto the field prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Colts taking a quarterback late in the draft isn't a bad idea, especially if they can trade Richardson this week.

However, if Indianapolis goes this route, why take a prospect like Green, who needs so much work? This is double the case, considering Indy already fell flat with Richardson.

Indianapolis would be wiser to draft a more accurate quarterback with better football IQ who doesn't need a ridiculous amount of development.

If Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard were to be sidelined for any reason, a player like Green could be a messy outcome.

Rang's heart is in the right place here, as Indy's offense features a bruising offensive line, talented pass-catchers, an innovative coach like Shane Steichen, and superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

On paper, Green would fit nicely. However, that's when taking a quick and unchecked look.

If Indianapolis hadn't drafted Richardson and already gone through this process, then perhaps Green would make sense to take a swing on.

However, the Colts already don't have a first-round pick, and while it's likely Ballard trades back, using a possible fourth-round selection on a quarterback, let alone a project like Green, is foolish.

If this happens, then the modicum of faith the Colts fanbase has in Ballard will evaporate in an instant.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter