Colts' 2026 To-Do List Most Important in the Ballard Era

This is arguably the most important offseason for Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard. After multiple departures through free agency and underperforming areas from the roster last year, a multitude of boxes must be checked.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra brings up the three most important issues for Indianapolis to address in his offseason checklist for all 32 teams.

He starts with likely the biggest hole to fill for Indy: edge rusher.

Adding More Pressure/Depth to Front Seven

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"After struggling to consistently heat up quarterbacks last season, bulking up the pressure unit is the priority. Indy must exit the draft with at least another rotational edge rusher."

In the draft, names like Malachi Lawrence, Gaba Jacas, R Mason Thomas, Romello Height, and Zion Young are realistic candidates that the Colts could target on Day 2.

Whether or not their defensive edge pick starts outright, or begins the 2026 season as a rotational edge, Ballard must finally hit on an edge rusher in the draft.

Ballard appears to have possibly connected on an edge rusher in Laiatu Latu, who led the team in sacks last year with little help from the rest of the defensive line.

He concluded year two with 8.5 sacks, 45 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, and 61 quarterback pressures. These were all big steps from his rookie year.

The Colts signed Arden Key and Micheal Clemons, but far more is needed. Don't be surprised if the Colts sign a veteran down the road for depth, or even possible double-dip at defensive end in the draft next week.

Who's Starting at Nickel?

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) reacts after taking down Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Putting slot corner Kenny Moore II on the trade block creates a question in the secondary, where 2025 third-round pick Justin Walley, who missed the entire season, is in line for the nickel role."

As Patra notes, the Colts and former Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II mutually agreed that he would seek a trade. This was less about Moore's satisfaction with Indy and more about his lack of fit for Lou Anarumo's scheme.

Sources: Colts and Kenny Moore II mutually have agreed to seek a trade and a new home for the veteran cornerback. Moore is entering the last year of his contract, and both sides feel it is time to explore a trade. pic.twitter.com/VUYpsJDAEX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2026

Moore has been an Indy staple and consistently one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the league. Indiananapolis now turns their hopes to second-year cornerback, Justin Walley.

Walley was on fire during training camp last year, running with Anarumo's first team defense after Indianapolis contorversially picked him in the third round with other pressing roster needs.

He sustained a brutal ACL tear during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, but clearly Ballard is high on Walley, as is the rest of the franchise.

#Colts GM Chris Ballard on CB Justin Walley:



“He's freaking good. He's really good. He broke his wrist, and in a time where people don't want to workout, he does everything.. with a cast on. 40 game starter in B1G. He's athletic, fast, can play outside and in.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/k4wxOxbJ3w — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) April 26, 2025

However, this is a massive risk. Walley didn't even make it to the preseason, which means he didn't face off against opposing offenses in any meaningful games. Given the injury, it's an even bigger swing on a completely unproven player.

Under Ballard, Indianapolis has been a squad that prefers to trade back during the draft. Given that they have no first-rounder, and plenty of roster holes, this is a likely occurrence.

Indianapolis would be wise to draft another slot cornerback to compete with Walley, or at least for additional depth behind Walley.

Oregon's Jadon Canady and Toledo's Andre Fuller fit the bill as realistic draft selections.

Decide on Anthony Richardson's Future

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"Will Indy unload Anthony Richardson during the draft and close the book on his short tenure? If the Colts do move the former first-rounder, do they trust Riley Leonard to be the primary backup to Jones?"

Anthony Richardson Sr. hasn't panned out in the slightest, and after Indianapolis re-signed Daniel Jones to a massive contract, the end of Richardson's tenure with the Colts nears.

That is, if they can find a trade suitor after granting him the right to look for a new destination. Indianapolis only has until May 1st to decide on Richardson's fifth-year option.

It would make the most sense to trade him before that deadline to avoid this choice, but ultimately, they're likely to decline his fifth-year option.

If the Colts have him on the roster this upcoming season, he'll compete with Riley Leonard for the backup position. The expectation is if a trade goes down, it'll be during the NFL draft this week.

The Colts clearly like what they saw from Leonard during his Week 18 performance against the Houston Texans after three losses in a row having Philip Rivers under center.

This means the squad is extra motivated to get Richardson moved.

It's a sad story when discussing Richardson's time with the Colts, but the reality is, he desperately needs a new scene to see if he can pan out elsewhere.

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