Colts' Daniel Jones Provides Update on Achilles Rehab

As the Indianapolis Colts began OTAs this week, one major question remained: How much will Daniel Jones be able to participate as he recovers from his torn Achilles?

The answer turned out to be more than anyone realized at this point in his recovery.

Jones has taken part in all individual drills over the course of the Colts' first two OTA sessions. During practice on Wednesday, the first session open to the media, Jones was seen throwing routes on air, conducting handoffs and play-action passes with the running backs, and going through footwork and fundamental drills with his fellow quarterbacks.

All kinds of Daniel Jones video from practice today… pic.twitter.com/je6U5en4sc — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 27, 2026

Now six months removed from surgery to repair the tendon that ended his 2025 season prematurely, and the Colts' quarterback is very pleased with where things stand.

"Feeling good. It’s been a good process so far," Jones admitted after practice Wednesday. "Like six months into it, so feeling good. Been here working hard with our trainers and strength staff here and going well.”

Seeing Jones out there and throwing the ball around the field is a very positive sign in his recovery. Jones has been lauded by his coaches and teammates for the dedication he has shown in his rehab. He spent the entire offseason at the Colts' facility, working with trainers to get back to 100% as quickly as possible.

While Jones is right on schedule in his recovery, the quarterback acknowledged more work lies ahead.

"There’s definitely still work to be done and progress to be made," Jones explained. "So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder and progress kind of according to the program, but it’s been good. I think we’ve hit all of our marks so far and we’ll continue to do that.”

One of the biggest questions in Jones' recovery is how quickly he can regain full strength. Jones still seems to be favoring his right Achilles during drills and while throwing the football, which is common as the tendon builds back strength.

We also need to remember that Jones is only six months into a rehab process that can take nine to 10 months to complete, and that is on the shorter end of the timeline. Major injuries take time to heal, no matter how much work you put into the rehab process.

“I think you’ve got to be realistic and understand the body’s got to heal," Jones said. "There’s a process to it. And you try to focus on kind of what the next goal is and understand what the long-term goal is, but the more immediate short term next milestone that you’re trying to accomplish. I think that’s been the most helpful mindset to me.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) prepares to throw the ball Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones understands it will take time and patience for his Achilles to heal properly. However, that has not stopped him from doing everything in his power to make that timeline as short as possible.

Everyone involved has taken a very calculated approach to Jones' rehab. The process has been very detailed, with Jones listening to the guidance of his doctors and trainers. How his body is responding to treatment has also been key in mitigating the risk of re-injury. But Jones has also pushed the boundaries to stay on track and even get ahead of schedule.

"I think from my perspective, it’s my job to push myself and to continue to want to do more and try to do more, and rely on our trainers and our PTs, our strength staff and everybody else to advise on when it’s too much and when you need to slow down," Jones remarked. "But I think my mindset is always try to be – push it as much as they’ll let me.”

Pushing in his rehab has allowed Jones to return sooner than expected. While not cleared yet, Shane Steichen mentioned that Jones may be worked into 7-on-7 sessions as early as next week. Returning to team activities would be another milestone for Jones to hit on his road to recovery.

The goal remains the same for Jones as it was six months ago after surgery: To be ready to start Week 1. The Colts are just under four months away from opening the season against the Baltimore Ravens. That said, does Jones still believe he will be leading Indy's offense come September 13th?

"Absolutely."

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