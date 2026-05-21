5 Colts Who Could Be First-Time Pro Bowlers

The Indianapolis Colts roster has plenty of names who contribute at the highest level and have earned the honor of being called a Pro Bowler.

Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner, DeForest Buckner, and Tyler Warren are a few who stand out the most. They'll be leaned upon heavily to have a successful 2026 season.

However, other starters who add immense value to that hypothetical success have the promise to earn their first Pro Bowl nominations in 2026.

These are the five names that I believe have a good shot at doing just that this year.

Tanor Bortolini | Center

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) review plays on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Tanor Bortolini quietly flew under the radar as one of the NFL's best centers from the 2025 season. After a promising five starts in his rookie year, Bortolini took things to atmospheric levels in year two.

He finished among the league's top centers in nearly every Pro Football Focus metric. Below are his grades and metrics through 937 snaps played, along with the rank for each out of 40 centers.

Overall Grade | 82.6 (3rd)

Pass-Blocking Grade | 66.2 (19th)

Run-Blocking Grade | 88.2 (3rd)

Sacks Allowed | 0 (1st)

There's no indication that Bortolini won't maintain, or exceed, what he accomplished in 2025. If he's able to do that, there's a good chance he'll notch himself a Pro Bowl.

Cam Bynum | Safety

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates an interception against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Cam Bynum ushered in an incredible personality to Lou Anarumo's defense in his first year with the Colts. It wasn't just his fantastic celebrations that caught attention, but also his excellent on-field performances.

Bynum set career-highs in interceptions (4) and tackles for loss (3) while compiling an impressive stat line of 81 tackles, eight pass breakups, and 1.0 sacks.

It was a great season by Bynum, and after how well he played learning Anarumo's scheme for the first time, all signs point to continued success from the former California Golden Bear in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) pressures Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on a play initially ruled a touchdown but called back after review during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's now Alec Pierce who takes the mantle as Indy's top wide receiver after the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce was awarded a massive four-year, $114 million deal.

Pierce had his best career season with 47 catches for 1,003 receiving yards, 41 first downs, and six scores. His 21.3 yards per catch led the NFL for a second-straight season.

Now that Pierce is the WR1, he'll get far more volume from Daniel Jones, which can only help add to what he's already accomplished.

If Pierce adjusts to his new role as the Colts' top wideout well, he'll be on the right track to earning his first career Pro Bowl.

Laiatu Latu | Defensive End

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Laiatu Latu may not have put up wild numbers, but he made a big leap from his rookie season and became Indy's top pass-rusher in 2025.

He led the team with 8.5 sacks and 61 QB pressures while also accumulating 45 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, and three interceptions.

Given that Latu accomplished this without much support from his fellow edge rushers in 2025, it gives serious indication that he can ramp it up in year three.

All Latu has done is improve over his two seasons, and if he can eclipse the 10 sack mark in 2026, he can become the serious edge rusher the Colts have been yearning for.

He has all of the tools, and in Anarumo's scheme, appears to be the best version of himself. With all of this considered, he has every capability to become a Pro Bowler in 2026.

Daniel Jones | Quarterback

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops to throw during the first half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Before falling to an Achilles injury after 13 games, Jones was on track to earn his first Pro Bowl nomination as the Colts' QB.

Jones looked better than ever, and at one point, was a legitimate MVP candidate. He put up 24 all-purpose touchdowns (19 passing, five rushing), while also completing 68.0 percent of his passes.

Seeing how well Jones looked in his first year with Shane Steichen, he's only had more time to absorb Indy's offense, and as long as he fully recovers from his Achilles injury, he has Pro Bowler written all over him.

Yes, Jones has moments where he struggles, but every NFL QB does.

If this offense can get back to what made it great in 2025, Jones will be a big reason why, which would give him the best chance at logging his first Pro Bowl.

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