First Practice of Colts OTAs Saw Daniel Jones as a Limited Participant

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off OTAs on Tuesday, marking the first time their 2026 draft class shared the practice field with the veterans. This phase of offseason workouts is the first opportunity for the team to build some chemistry together with so many new faces in the mix.

This is also a great opportunity for those in rehab to begin slowly but surely doing more physical work on the field, whether that be in individual periods or off to the side.

Three of the Colts' biggest contributors for the upcoming season -- quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner -- are all expected to be sidelined for most of the summer workouts until training camp rolls around, with Jones' absence serving as the biggest hindrance as far as getting the offense back on track goes.

Even though not having their starting quarterback around for most of the summer will be tough to navigate, the Colts are confident in Jones returning to form, with head coach Shane Steichen revealing during draft week a month ago that Jones was already dropping back and throwing again.

“We'll see. I know he's doing a hell of a job with his rehab. He's been tirelessly working at it. He's been in here every day – whatever 8 to 3 o'clock," Steichen explained during draft week.

"I know he's trying to hit certain landmarks, and he's on a good path with that. He's dropping back, he's throwing. So, he's in a good spot. So, we'll see how the OTAs go, but anticipate him being ready for training camp at some point.”

This development came just four and a half months post-operation on Jones' torn Achilles tendon, to which Steichen reiterated that his rehab process had been phenomenal. Steichen also confirmed that this was 'absolutely a big step' in returning to normalcy for the Colts' quarterback.

Fast forward a month, and Daniel Jones was out on the gridiron during the Colts' first OTA practice as a participant in individual periods. He was seen throwing confidently after some shorter dropbacks, but this continued development is important regardless of how much he's participating.

great day for some football👏 pic.twitter.com/LzOSxztqiF — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 26, 2026

The local media wasn't allowed to be at the first practice in question, though they are for the second practice of several on Wednesday, so getting a closer, extended look at Jones's progress will be possible soon.

The Colts still anticipate a fully healthy Daniel Jones won't be around until training camp, if not Week 1 of the regular season, but they're still excited about his progress thus far. Head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that it'll be difficult to rein Jones in as he looks to push his rehab harder, and said the Colts will be smart with the remainder of his schedule.

“Yeah, we got to be we got to be smart. We got to be smart with him for sure," Steichen said. "Obviously, we're not playing any games right now. So, I know he's ripping and roaring and ready to go and all those things, but we got to be smart with him.”

The Colts were prepared to be without their starting quarterback for the entire summer immediately following his torn Achilles in Week 14 of last season, but a dedicated rehab process (and modern medicine) has allowed Daniel Jones to stay on track with his expected return date of training camp.

Jones will likely remain a limited participant throughout OTAs, throwing in individual drills while being excluded from team periods entirely, but this is still a promising footnote in his return to form.

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