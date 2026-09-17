Colts' Daniel Jones Details What to Expect from Chiefs' Defense

Daniel Jones is a smart football player.

The Duke University graduate and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback understands that the best defensive coordinators look to exploit the opposing offense's weaknesses. Any area of vulnerability is at risk of being exposed.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would certainly fall into that category. Spagnuolo, known for his exotic blitzes that can easily confuse quarterbacks, has been an elite defensive coordinator for years. His defenses have been essential to the Chiefs winning three out of the last seven Super Bowls.

So, with Indy's offense struggling to execute against pressure in their 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, Jones has a pretty good idea of what Spagnuolo will do when the Colts and Chiefs square off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

"I think obviously they're known to pressure a lot and to want to blitz and bring extra guys," Jones explained. "So, anytime we can stay ahead of the chains, we can get in advantageous situations for us – we're certainly better off. So, we'll certainly have a plan for their pressure and a plan for what they do on defense, but the better position we can put ourselves in each play, the better off.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) makes the hit during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts routinely found themselves in poor down-and-distance situations last week due to poor execution. The playbook shrinks in those situations, making it easier for the Ravens to bring pressure and tee off on Jones.

The result was a below-average showing as Jones returned to his first game action since tearing his Achilles last December. Jones was a pedestrian 19-of-31 (61%) for 166 yards, a touchdown, and an interception as the offense failed to establish any consistency. He was also sacked twice and hit a total of nine times.

How the Colts handle the pressure Spagnuolo and the Chiefs will inevitably bring will help determine who wins on Sunday. To do that, the entire offense needs to step up.

On the coaching front, Shane Steichen needs a game plan to neutralize the pressure and call plays that can counter what the Chiefs bring. Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. will also need an improved protection plan, one that is better equipped to handle extra defenders.

From a player perspective, Jones will need to be at his best dissecting the defense pre-snap and ensuring the Colts are in the right play. The offensive line and running backs will also need to be in sync with their communication and execution in pass protection to give Jones the time he needs to find the open man.

However, just because the Chiefs are expected to bring a lot of pressure does not mean the Colts should abandon what they do best on offense. The key will be minimizing the impact of the pressure while still executing and attacking the defense at a high level.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think you can't get completely consumed by that, and there's other parts of the game too," Jones said. "You want to be aggressive, you want to attack, you want to look for opportunities to make your plays. So, maintaining that aggressive mindset and maintaining our identity to what we do well, and making sure that's a big part of the game plan.”

The Colts are at their best when they generate explosive plays, meaning passes over 20 yards and runs over 15 yards. Against the Ravens, Indy's offense only had three such plays. It's simply not good enough for Shane Steichen's group. Jones and the rest of Indy's offense want to stay aggressive and play to their strengths, but they cannot do that if QB1 is running for his life on every other play.

Last week's embarrassing loss was a wake-up call for the entire organization. There certainly is a lot to clean up, but the message from the team has been one of confidence that they can right the ship.

"There's a lot of football left to play and we understand how important it is to clean up the things we didn't do as well," Jones remarked. "But we're a good football team. We're confident in that.”

It's one thing to say it, but another thing completely to show it. A win on the road in Kansas City would certainly show it.

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