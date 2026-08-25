Colts Reveal New ‘Anvil Strike’ Rivalries Uniform

The Indianapolis Colts finally have the dark uniform combo this fanbase has been begging for.

Indianapolis unveiled its new “Anvil Strike” Nike Rivalries uniform Tuesday, giving the Colts a completely different look built around a dark anthracite jersey, metallic blue helmet and silver accents. The uniform will make its debut Sept. 27 against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis Finally Gets Its Dark Alternate

more than a gameday tradition. pic.twitter.com/xoUrYZXsUn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2026

The Colts have one of the cleanest and most recognizable uniforms in football, but there is only so much you can do with blue and white.

The Indiana Nights alternate gave Indianapolis something different, but this is the dark look the Colts have desperately needed for a long time. Nike calls the color “Anvil Steel,” with the design inspired by the pregame anvil tradition at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The jersey is dark without trying too hard to turn the Colts into something they are not. Classic speed blue numbers, reflective finishes and the traditional shoulder stripes keep enough of the classic identity while still making the uniform feel completely different.

The Colts describe the anvil as a symbol of strength, resilience and the relentless spirit of the franchise, and that inspiration carries throughout the entire uniform.

It is dark, aggressive and still looks like the Colts.

The Details Keep It Unmistakably Colts

What makes the uniform stand out, though, is how much detail Indianapolis worked into the design.

For the first time in franchise history, the horseshoe is actually integrated into the jersey itself, with a silver metallic version appearing on the shoulders. The traditional shoulder stripes have also been updated alongside horseshoe-inspired grommets.

Reflective accents throughout the uniform are designed to represent the sparks created when the anvil is struck.

“For The Shoe” is printed inside the collar as a tribute to Colts fans, while “INDY” appears on the front helmet bumper as a nod to Indianapolis.

The metallic blue helmet will probably generate the most conversation, simply because it is such a drastic change from the traditional white shell. But paired with the dark jersey and silver details, it fits the overall look.

Tradition Meets Something New

okay, another look at the helmet. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9vfUhl0Bdz — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2026

Indianapolis has always leaned heavily into tradition when it comes to its uniforms, and there is nothing wrong with that. The blue and white combination is one of the cleanest looks in the league.

The Colts did not need a complete redesign; they just needed an alternate that actually felt different.

Anvil Strike accomplishes that without completely abandoning what makes a Colts uniform recognizable.

The Rivalries program will have every AFC South team wearing a special uniform in 2026, with each club wearing its set once per season through 2028.

For the Colts, their first shot comes against Houston in Week 3.

And when they finally hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, the new uniforms should make a statement.

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