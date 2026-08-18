Colts Signing Keenan Allen Greatly Improves Suspect Wide Receiver Depth

The Indianapolis Colts have been looking for wide receiver help throughout the summer months, as depth at the position has been questionable at best.

Now, help is on the way in the form of a six-time Pro Bowler.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Colts have signed wide receiver Keenan Allen to a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million. Allen is entering his 14th season in the league, spending most of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

BREAKING: The #Colts are signing 6x Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to a 1-year deal worth up to $8.32M, multiple sources tell me.



A big-time weapon for Daniel Jones, as Allen reunites with HC Shane Steichen from their days together with the Chargers in a deal done by @ZekeSandhu of… pic.twitter.com/wiBZe3wjSf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2026

A former third-round pick out of the University of California, Allen has been one of the top wide receivers in the league for the better part of the last decade. He has racked up 1,055 catches for 12,051 yards and 70 touchdowns in 13 seasons. Known for his stellar route-running ability and exceptional hands, Allen brings reliability to a position group that has been uninspiring throughout training camp.

The 34-year-old may no longer be in his prime, but Allen still put up solid numbers with the Chargers last season. He finished with 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, showing he can still be a contributor for any offense.

Allen Massively Upgrades WR3

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp has made it clear that the Colts needed to add more to the wide receiver room. Alec Pierce continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery and has yet to see the field. Josh Downs is making plays like he normally does, but the rest of the group has been quiet.

Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Laquon Treadwell have been the trio battling for the third wide receiver spot. While each has made a couple of splash plays, consistency at the position has been lacking.

With no one separating themselves in the competition, the Colts decided to pursue Allen to shore up the room and help ensure the position is not lacking in talent as the regular season approaches.

Allen's arrival in Indy sees him reunite with head coach Shane Steichen, who served as the interim offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator with the Chargers in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Allen went to the Pro Bowl both of those years.

Allen seems poised to take over the role previously held by Michael Pittman Jr., making tough catches over the middle in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field. While Allen will not be the top option in the passing game, he immediately slots in as the Colts' WR3. This is a role Allen has thrived in previously, and he should fit seamlessly into Indy's offense.

New Outlook at Wide Receiver

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in a player like Allen gives the Colts much more confidence in their wide receiver room. The depth at the position improves markedly with Allen in the fold, protecting the Colts if an injury occurs.

Acquiring the veteran wide receiver also gives Daniel Jones another viable target in the passing game to go alongside Pierce, Downs, and Tyler Warren. Allen's familiarity with Steichen's scheme should allow him to be brought up to speed relatively quickly as he works to establish the all-important timing and connection with his new QB1.

The Colts made it clear they would continue to look at the wide receiver market and weigh their options. General manager Chris Ballard said as much at the beginning of training camp.

“We will (consider a veteran)," Ballard mentioned when asked about adding a wide receiver. "I don't think right now, but at some point, we'll evaluate as we go along. But yeah, we'll probably talk through some of those guys.”

Now, after adding arguably the best remaining option on the open market, Indy hopes Allen ultimately serves as the final piece to what could be one of the most complete offenses in the NFL.

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