Colts Set to Face Commanders in Return to London

The Indianapolis Colts are once again set to play a regular season game overseas.

The Colts are scheduled to take on the Washington Commanders in London, United Kingdom, in Week 4 of the 2026-27 season, the NFL announced. This is one of nine matchups of the NFL's international slate for the upcoming season, a new record for such games in one season.

All nine of the NFL’s 2026 international matchups: pic.twitter.com/g6ek7CC68g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2026

The Colts are now set to travel across the pond for the third time in four seasons, a recently established trend that followed six years of no international matchups.

They have played in London before, a 2016 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, making it a 10th anniversary of sorts, even if they're facing off against a new team. Now, in 2026, the Colts are set to play at Tottenham Stadium.

Despite traveling ~8,000 miles round-trip to London, the Colts are projected to travel the 22nd-most miles (15,868). Indianapolis may spend more than half of its total seasonal travel in their trip across the pond, but getting that out of the way in Week 4 is a positive.

Their bye week is likely set to be Week 5, the week immediately following their lengthy trip overseas. However, the Colts are able to push back their bye week if they'd like to do so.

Colts International History

Nov 10, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Atlanta Falcons amd Indianapolis Colts banners at the Olympiastadion (Olympic Stadium), the site of the 2025 NFL Berlin Game. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-1 all-time in international games.

They lost to the Jaguars 30-27 in the their first international contest back in 2016, a divisional matchup that saw quarterback Andrew Luck claw back best he could in the form of 21 4th quarter points.

The Colts are on a two-game international win streak since they began traveling again in the 2023 season.

In a Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts traveled to Frankurt, Germany for their first international game since 2016, ultimately winning 10-6 in a low-scoring game. The Colts rode a first-half Jonathan Taylor score to victory, holding Mac Jones' Patriots to just two field goals on the day.

Two seasons later in 2025, the Colts turned this first-time international win into a streak, beating the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany. Just like their matchup against the Patriots in 2023, the Colts had their international game, which they won, in Week 10 and then had their bye week immediately after,

The Colts' matchup against the Falcons in Berlin was an electric overtime thriller, thanks to the historic efforts from running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor carried the ball 33 times for 244 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the day, including an 83-yard score in the 4th quarter and the game-winner in overtime.

The Colts would be wise to rely on Jonathan Taylor pulling them to victory, just like he did in their other two international victories.

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