The Indianapolis Colts entered training camp with QB Daniel Jones firmly established as their starting quarterback, leaving fourth-year QB Anthony Richardson Sr. and second-year QB Riley Leonard to battle for the QB2 job.

Through two practices at Grand Park, neither quarterback has created meaningful separation.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The defense has been a step ahead during the early, non-padded portion of camp, while Jones’ return as a full participant has left Richardson and Leonard with limited opportunities.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter described the competition as “neck and neck,” which is precisely what head coach Shane Steichen said toward the end of veteran minicamp, and that is exactly how it has looked thus far.

Richardson and Leonard Remain Even

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) look on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson opened camp with a steady performance, completing four of five passes during Wednesday’s practice. His best throw came over the middle to undrafted WR Sahmir Hagans.

Leonard had the rougher moment of the day, rolling to his left before floating an interception to S Trey Washington. However, the second-year QB also dealt with a dropped pass and finished 2-of-4.

Thursday provided another glimpse of Richardson’s extreme ceiling and inconsistency.

Richardson connected with recently converted WR Ben Nikkel on a jump ball, displaying the arm talent and athleticism that made him the fourth overall pick in 2023. His low point came on a high throw intended for rookie WR Deion Burks that was tipped and intercepted by DB Cameron Mitchell.

Leonard was quieter but efficient, completing two of three passes and showing improved decisiveness.

Jones Clearly Controls the Offense

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the backup competition remains unsettled, Jones has made it clear why the Colts handed him the starting job.

Jones has shown the best command, timing, and ball placement of the three quarterbacks. His decisiveness has allowed the first-team offense to operate more smoothly, even with Indianapolis’ revamped secondary controlling much of the early action.

There have still been mistakes, including an ill-advised forced throw in the face of pressure by third-year pass rusher Laiatu Latu, but Jones appears just as comfortable directing Shane Steichen’s offense as he did last season when the Colts' offense was on top of the world.

Limited Reps Complicate the Competition

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17), quarterback Riley Leonard (15) and quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) receive instruction during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones taking every first-team rep is encouraging for Indianapolis, but it makes the QB2 battle more difficult to evaluate.

Richardson and Leonard received only seven team snaps a piece Wednesday, and the Colts plan to continue rotating their second-team opportunities throughout camp. With so few chances available, one quarterback may need a significant preseason performance to take control.

Leonard finished last season with 291 total yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans in Week 18, showing why Indianapolis views him as a developmental option.

However, Richardson owns an 8-7 record as an NFL starter and can provide a unique situational spark. Keeping him at QB2 could also rebuild his value before quarterback-needy contenders begin searching for help late in the 2026-27 season.

For now, neither quarterback has done enough to take control of the competition. Richardson has produced the bigger flashes, while Leonard has generally played well within the structure of the offense.

With limited second-team snaps available, every mistake and big play will carry added weight as the Colts move into padded practices.

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