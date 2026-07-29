Colts Anticipate QB Anthony Richardson Will Finish Out His Rookie Contract in Indianapolis

Longtime Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard kicked off training camp festivities explaining that it's most likely that the fourth-year quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. stays in Indianapolis to finish out his rookie contract.

That's the plan anyways.

As of now, the Colts are set to roll into training camp with Richardson and second-year quarterback Riley Leonard dueling for the team's primary backup role under Daniel Jones.

Leonard has been viewed as the Colts' backup of the future after a promising rookie campaign, with Richardson's injury-riddled rookie contract proving to be a net-loss overall.

However, even though Richardson remains on the trade block entering training camp after this past offseason netted no offers from opposing teams and could be dealt elsewhere before the regular season arrives, his immediate future now looks to be spent with the team that once drafted him fourth overall.

The Colts begin their training camp practices on Wednesday, July 29, and this will be pivotal next step in Anthony Richardson proving that he's ready to take full advantage of his newfound opportunity.

Richardson's Future in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) stretches Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts unsurprisingly declined to exercise Richardson's fifth-year option ahead of the 2026 season after years of inconsistency, much of which was due to setbacks caused by injury, but general manager Chris Ballard revealed that Indianapolis anticipates to keep their former fourth overall draft selection around for the upcoming season.

Indianapolis tried to accomodate Richardson's offseason request to get a fresh start elsewhere as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, but his pricey 2026 cap hit proved to be too high a cost.

Richardson's roster bonus will be paid out come August, which means dealing him via trade becomes much more likely as a potential suitor will only need to fork over a modest $5.385 million as opposed to his original $10.8 million cap hit.

His trade request hasn't been rescinded, and will be easier to manage in the near future, but the Colts are now looking to retain Richardson and his untapped potential.

“I think they're [Richardson and his camp] realistic and we're realistic. We're not just giving him away. Not going to do that. And it's been fun to watch. Like I think I've told you all this multiple times, like one of the things that gets washed over sometimes with Anthony (Richardson Sr.), like he is a great teammate and he's fun to be around," Ballard said of Richardson's value ahead of training camp.

Ballard feels the Colts would be foolish to ship Richardson off for pennies when they could keep him around to provide valuable depth under starting quarterback Daniel Jones, whose return to form remains to be seen, even if that means paying a backup top dollar.

"He has really grown and worked. It's been fun to watch. I mean, especially when you take a guy as high as we took him, you want him to come in and be the savior right away. Well, everybody's developmental plan is different, and his was a little different. I still think that he has got a future. We'll see how that plays out here.”

Status of QB2 Battle Entering Camp

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have said that Anthony Richardson has made great strides since returning to the team back in the spring, and now their personal stake in the young quarterback has vastly improved since the 2026 season concluded.

With starting quarterback Daniel Jones set to enter training camp without any restrictions despite being just eight months removed from his Achilles tear in the 2025 regular season, valuable reps will be tough to come by at the quarterback position.

As a result, general manager Chris Ballard explained that he'll defer to head coach Shane Steichen on how the team will go about divvying up said reps throughout the preseason.

“They'll get enough looks in practice and in games to where we'll be able to make a decision. Look, I'll say this, it's probably the first time in a while I’ve felt really good about the – in totality – the position," Ballard said about the Colts' quarterback room to kick off training camp festivities.

"I mean, we feel like we have three guys that – with Daniel (Jones) and AR (Anthony Richardson Sr.) and Riley (Leonard) that all can play. So, that's a good spot to be in right now.”

Steichen put on a bow on the Colts' veteran minicamp by claiming that the backup quarterback duel between Richardson and Leonard is neck and neck, so now the ball is in Richardson's court when it comes to improving his stock with the team that took a chance on him to start his NFL career.

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