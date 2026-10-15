Colts-Titans Injury Report: Two Colts Starters Make Significant Progress

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a pivotal AFC South matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

With Sunday's contest approaching, both teams are working through their final preparations while monitoring several players dealing with injuries. Thursday's practice sessions provided another update on each team's health as the Colts and Titans look to put their best lineups on the field in Nashville.

Let's take a look at the most recent injury developments for both teams.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report (As of 10/15)

Did Not Participate:

LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs)

WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring)

DT Grover Stewart (rest)

Limited Participants:

OT Jalen Travis (ankle)

Full Participants:

DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau (concussion evaluation)

OG Matt Goncalves (concussion evaluation)

TE Will Mallory (thumb)

CB Charvarius Ward (rest)

QB Daniel Jones (ankle)

WR Josh Downs (rest/hamstring)

WR Darius Slayton (knee)

RB Jonathan Taylor (rest)

WR Keenan Allen (rest)

The big news of the day is Matt Goncalves and Jaylhan Tuimoloau being full participants after appearing on the injury report for concussion evaluations on Wednesday. According to James Boyd of The Athletic, neither were practicing in red non-contact jerseys, meaning they are not in concussion protocol. A significant and positive development for Sunday, as both have been evidently cleared and will be good to go this weekend barring a setback.

No practice again for Ashton Dulin. The Colts still consider him week-to-week. Jaylon Carlies missed the game in Pittsburgh and is now in danger of missing his second straight contest after not participating in either practice so far this week.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) yells in excitement Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A number of veterans returned to full participation after getting the day off on Wednesday, including Keenan Allen, Jonathan Taylor and Charvarius Ward. Josh Downs, who was also listed with a hamstring injury on Wednesday, was back in full. Grover Stewart is the only new addition to the report as he gets his usual Thursday rest day.

Will Mallory continues to log full practices, a great sign of his progress working back from a thumb injury. That said, the Colts did sign tight end Pharoah Brown to their active roster from the practice squad earlier this week, bringing the number of tight ends on the roster to four. That’s likely an indication that Mallory is further behind in his rehab than the Colts are letting on.

Two straight days of full participation for both Daniel Jones and Darius SLayton is a solid indication that both are dealing with minor knocks and are likely on track to play on Sunday. That’s great news for a passing offense that’s dealt with several issues over the first five weeks. If Slayton is healthy for the weekend, he’ll make his long awaited Indianapolis debut unless listed as a healthy scratch on game day.

Limited participation is an improvement for Jalen Travis after missing Wednesday's session. His ankle injury came up during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, though Travis was able to return to and finish the game. We’ll know more regarding his status tomorrow, but the early indications are at least positive.

Overall, Wednesday’s report brought some worry for the Colts, but Thursday proved to be a significant step in the right direction with several starters either returning to practice or increasing their level of activity. Assuming no new developments arise between now and the final injury report, I’d expect a fairly short list on the Colts’ side of things.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report (As of 10/15)

Did Not Participate:

S Kevin Winston Jr. (quad)

RB Tyjae Spears (knee)

Limited Participants:

TE David Martin-Robinson (hamstring)

CB Marcus Harris (ankle)

Full Participants:

CB Cor’Dale Flott (chest)

DL John Franklin-Myers (rest)

RB Tony Pollard (rest)

CB Joshua Williams (pectoral)*

S Amani Hooker (concussion)

*-On injured reserve; 21-day practice window currently open

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) cheer during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Thursday report is very similar to the first of the week. All the same names remain, but several players’ participation levels have changed.

Starting with the non-participants, Kevin Winston Jr. is yet to practice this week, indicating he may not be ready for Week 6. Tyjae Spears was limited with a knee injury on Wednesday but was downgraded to no participation on Thursday, making his availability for the weekend unlikely. As a result, the Titans’ run game will lean mostly on Tony Pollard.

Marcus Harris being limited is notable. Tennessee’s starting nickel has been one of the few bright spots for a floundering Titans team, recording an interception and half a sack through five games. David Martin-Robinson is the third of four tight ends listed on the depth chart, ahead of only former Colt Kylen Granson. If Martin-Robinson fails to record a full practice tomorrow, Granson could play a role against his former team.

Nothing much to note with the full participants. Tony Pollard returned from an off-day, as did John Franklin-Myers, and Cor’Dale Flott is on track to play. That said, Amani Hooker didn’t practice after being limited on Wednesday with a concussion. He’ll need to be a full participant in Friday’s practice to have any chance of clearing concussion protocol in time for the game, which seems highly unlikely at this point.

Tennessee’s secondary is the area to monitor as Week 6 approaches. With two starting cornerbacks and both starting safeties dealing with knocks, the Titans could be forced to use some backups.

Considering the wide receiver injuries on the other side for Indianapolis, that could make for a peculiar battle on game day.