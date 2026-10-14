Colts Open Week 6 With Several Key Names on Injury Report

At this point, Indianapolis Colts fans are probably tired of watching injuries take a toll on this roster.

It feels like the same story we've seen over the last decade-plus, and through five weeks of the 2026 season, injuries are once again making life considerably more difficult for Indianapolis.

Wednesday's injury report featured several notable names, including two players who left practice for concussion evaluations.

And for a team sitting at 2-3, the last thing Indianapolis needs is more injuries to important contributors.

Two Important Colts Undergo Concussion Evaluations

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) celebrates with guard Matt Goncalves (71) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive lineman Matt Goncalves and rookie defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau were both limited Wednesday after leaving practice to undergo concussion evaluations.

Whether either player passed those evaluations remains unclear, but both situations deserve attention heading into Sunday.

Goncalves has been a valuable piece of the offensive line, and with Daniel Jones already struggling to find consistency, losing another contributor up front certainly wouldn't help.

Tuimoloau's situation might be even more frustrating considering the current state of Indianapolis' defensive line.

With Arden Key recently landing on injured reserve, Indianapolis needs its younger pass rushers to step up and produce. Potentially losing another body along the defensive front would only make that challenge more difficult.

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies also missed practice with the rib injury that sidelined him against Pittsburgh. Considering how poorly this linebacker room has performed through five weeks, Indianapolis can hardly afford another week without one of its starters.

Jalen Travis was another nonparticipant after suffering an ankle injury against the Steelers.

Colts Desperately Need Their Receivers Healthy

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before the game between Ravens and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no position group has been more affected by injuries this season than wide receiver.

Alec Pierce hasn't played since Week 2 against Kansas City, and without his ability to stretch the field, this passing attack has looked considerably less dangerous.

Outside of Josh Downs, there just haven't been many sparks from this group. Downs leads the healthy receivers with 20 catches for 249 yards, but he appeared on Wednesday's report as limited with rest/hamstring listed.

Fortunately, Downs participated in individual drills, suggesting the issue may not be particularly serious.

Keenan Allen did not practice due to rest, while Ashton Dulin remained sidelined with a hamstring injury. One encouraging development was Darius Slayton returning as a full participant after a knee injury kept him out against Pittsburgh.

Slayton hasn't made his Colts debut, but Indianapolis desperately needs someone who can threaten defenses vertically while Pierce remains sidelined.

Right now, opposing defenses simply don't have enough to fear from this passing attack.

Some Encouraging News

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory (86) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones was listed with an ankle injury but practiced fully Wednesday, which is certainly a positive development.

Jonathan Taylor was limited strictly for rest, while Charvarius Ward also received a rest day.

Tight end Will Mallory was another full participant as he continues working toward a potential return from injured reserve.

There's still time for several of these situations to improve before Sunday's divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans. But the bigger concern remains the same.

Indianapolis is already struggling to find consistency on both sides of the ball, and continuing to lose important contributors certainly isn't making things any easier.

At 2-3, this team needs to start stacking wins. Getting healthy would be a pretty good place to start.

Recommended Articles