Colts Week 5 Report Card: More Questions Than Answers

The Indianapolis Colts had plenty of chances to walk out of Pittsburgh with their third straight victory, but once again, this team couldn't get out of its own way.

The offense looked mediocre, and Sunday made one thing painfully clear: when Jonathan Taylor gets bottled up, this version of the Colts offense simply does not have enough firepower to make up for it.

Defensively, things were even worse. The Colts struggled to generate pressure on Aaron Rodgers, leaving an already vulnerable secondary exposed throughout the afternoon.

Long story short, this defense took a massive step backward. Here are my Week 5 grades for every position.

Quarterback: C

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones finally put an end to his turnover streak, finishing 24-of-44 for 267 yards with no interceptions or lost fumbles.

That is a big step forward for a quarterback who couldn't seem to stop giving the ball away through the first four weeks, but the rest of his performance was uninspiring.

Jones completed just 54.5% of his passes, averaged 6.1 yards per attempt and finished with a 72.8 passer rating.

The ball security was encouraging, but Jones still missed too many open receivers. It's a step in the right direction, but he still has a long way to go.

Running Back: C-

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; \Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor simply could not get anything going against Pittsburgh's defensive front.

He finished with 45 yards on 15 carries, averaging just 3.0 yards per attempt, with 20 of those yards coming on one run. Take away that one carry, and Taylor managed just 25 yards on his other 14 attempts.

Sunday made one thing painfully clear: if Taylor gets bottled up, this version of Indianapolis' offense is in serious trouble.

Wide Receiver: D

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team is really missing Alec Pierce right about now.

Six Colts wide receivers were targeted and combined for just 126 receiving yards. Without Pierce stretching defenses vertically, Indianapolis desperately needs someone else to provide some juice.

Daniel Jones certainly missed some opportunities, but this group struggled to create separation and provided almost no explosiveness in the passing game.

Tight End: B+

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was undoubtedly Indianapolis' best offensive position group on Sunday.

Tyler Warren led the way with seven receptions on nine targets for 83 yards, while also scoring the Colts' only touchdown on a one-yard run.

All three tight ends combined for 10 receptions on 12 targets for 101 receiving yards, with Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree making the most of their limited opportunities.

The pass blocking from this group was not particularly good, but Warren continues to prove why Indianapolis invested its first-round pick in him.

Offensive Line: C

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Commanders with guard Quenton Nelson (56) during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' offensive line held up reasonably well in pass protection, but the run blocking was a completely different story.

Quenton Nelson was once again the clear standout, earning an 81.9 run blocking grade from PFF, but the rest of the unit struggled to create running lanes.

The Colts finished with just 66 rushing yards as a team, and when this offense relies so heavily on Jonathan Taylor, that kind of performance up front simply is not going to cut it.

Defensive Line: D

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) after a sack in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One sack and seven total pressures simply was not enough against Aaron Rodgers, but the bigger concern was how badly this unit struggled against the run.

Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards and added another 87 through the air, while Indianapolis' defensive linemen averaged a 54.2 run-defense grade, via PFF.

Rodgers was quick and decisive, but this defensive front has consistently struggled to generate pressure, making life extremely difficult for an already vulnerable secondary.

Linebacker: D+

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group had another rough afternoon, especially against the run.

Starters Akeem Davis-Gaither and Austin Ajiake posted PFF run-defense grades of 46.7 and 49.4, respectively, while Bryce Boettcher finished at 42.7 and missed a tackle on Warren's 80-yard receiving touchdown.

Ajiake was solid in coverage, but the rest of the group struggled. Davis-Gaither finished with a 43.7 coverage grade, which seems like it might be becoming a theme.

Cornerback: D

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) after a catch in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group took a massive step backward after showing signs of improvement over the previous two weeks.

Rodgers finished with 235 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 125.0 passer rating, while Indianapolis' four cornerbacks averaged a 54.12 coverage grade, via PFF.

Granted, it is difficult to cover receivers when the defensive front cant pressure the quarterback, but this group still has to be better.

Safety: C

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball while defended by Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Haulcy had a decent afternoon, but Cam Bynum continues to have a disappointing start to the season after showing so much potential in 2025.

The two starting safeties combined for an average PFF coverage grade of 61.45, and neither provided enough support against the run.

This group has shown it can play better, but Sunday's performance was another step in the wrong direction.

Special Teams: A

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Shrader is the truth.

He went 5-for-5 on field goals, including makes from 57 and 56 yards, tying the Colts’ franchise record for field goals made in a single game.

The kickoff coverage needs work, but Shrader continues to look like the real deal.

The Colts have now dropped to 2-3, and Sunday's loss exposed some of the same problems that plagued this team during the first two weeks of the season.

Indianapolis has shown it can compete when both sides of the ball play complementary football. The problem is getting them to do it consistently.

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