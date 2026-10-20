Don't Expect Colts to Have Fire Sale After Ballard Firing

The Indianapolis Colts fell apart against arguably the NFL's worst team, the Tennessee Titans, on Sunday afternoon, losing 26-20 on home soil.

After this humiliating loss, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon made a bit of a shocking move by firing 10-year general manager Chris Ballard.

Even with how mediocre Ballard was through the years, and many shouting for his dismissal, canning a general manager midseason is very rare in the NFL.

The Colts fired GM Chris Ballard. pic.twitter.com/xb8iMd40bh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

The loss to Tennessee was too much for Irsay-Gordon to deal with, and it put Indianapolis on their second two-game losing streak of the year on the way to a miserable 2-4 record.

Narratives have now surfaced about Indianapolis phoning in the 2026 season after seeing their long-time general manager fired just six weeks into the NFL campaign.

This means the term 'fire sale' has been used frequently in the short time frame.

For those out of the know, this means Indianapolis would trade many of its franchise staples for a full reset. Dealing off stars in a lost season would give the Colts much-needed draft capital and salary cap flexibility for the future.

It makes perfect sense that thought would come to mind after such a massive firing in Indianapolis' front office, especially given the underwhelming nature of Ballard's tenure.

However, I wouldn't expect this to happen, even with this argument gaining momentum.

Why you ask? Well, look no further than the best person for the evidence: Irsay-Gordon herself.

We have relieved Chris Ballard of his duties as General Manager. pic.twitter.com/BleD6bfTsG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 19, 2026

Upon letting Ballard go, the Colts' CEO issues a statement addressing the move.

Irsay-Gordon starts by mentioning how grateful and thankful she was for Ballard's service to the organization; followed by her discussing Indy's 2026 mantra, "the sense of urgency has never been higher."

The last paragraph of that letter stands out the most.

"I also want to be clear: this decision does not change our goals for the season.

"We have a lot of football in front of us, and I expect us to compete, improve, and win football games."

Does that sound like an NFL CEO ready to pack it in for the year? Absolutely not.

The fact that Shane Steichen wasn't fired along with Ballard is also a statement that this team isn't giving up with it being so early in the year.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon talks to Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's fair to say that Steichen will need to fix things fast, but to accomplish that, he'll need all the star power and help he can get.

Also, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is still intact, as well as the rest of Indy's coaching staff.

It's simple: this team is still fighting to win the AFC South and make the playoffs, so don't expect names like DeForest Buckner, Sauce Gardner, Jonathan Taylor, Grover Stewart, or Quenton Nelson to be shopped ahead of the trade deadline.

Look, the Colts revealed after Sunday's loss to the Titans that they're nowhere near as dangerous as they were last year.

But Irsay-Gordon clearly indicates that she isn't quitting. You can't compete without your best players, and she knows that full well.

Given all this information and words from Irsay-Gordon, don't expect the Colts to empty the gas tank with 11 games left in their season.

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