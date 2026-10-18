Colts Reach Rock Bottom in Chris Ballard's Magnum Opus

The sense of urgency for head coach Shane Steichen and longtime general manager Chris Ballard has never been higher - or at least that's what Indianapolis Colts' Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said ahead of the 2026 regular season.

But after six weeks of play, the Colts look like the same uninspired team that's served as a revolving door of mediocrity under Chris Ballard's reign.

The Indianapolis Colts have posted new lows each season under Ballard and Co., but their Week 6 loss to the winless Tennessee Titans was so inexcusable that it should be the final nail in this regime's coffin.

This roster is likely beyond saving, but there's still a chance the season can be salvaged. The only way that hypothetical becomes feasible is if wholesale changes are made before the season concludes.

Rock Bottom at Home

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen watches from the sideline Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts were up 13-0 against the Tennessee Titans at halftime, but 20 unanswered points opened the door for the worst team in the league to rebound, and Shane Steichen's team refused to close it shut.

This loss in question could be viewed as a one-off performance that a playoff contender just needs to shake off, but the optics around Indy's already bleak outlook suggest the opposite: the Colts may have lost to the team with the worst record in the NFL, but they themselves are closer to being the worst team.

The Colts allowed just 189 total yards of offense, and more than doubled up with offensive production of their own with 399 yards produced, but they still managed to leave their home field with a loss.

Shane Steichen's Colts offense is thoroughly broken.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has officially reverted to his New York Giants self, one of the league's top offensive lines looks uncharacteristically lost more often than not, the run game cannot be relied on to save the day, and the passing attack is nonexistent.

The offense's firepower is lacking, especially from its passcatchers, but there's no excuse worthy of absolving Steichen and Co. of their offensive sins.

But Lou Anarumo's Colts defense has not been much better, either.

The Colts have the worst pass rush in the entire NFL, their secondary has solid coverage defenders but lacks playmakers, and their linebacker room is littered with subpar options.

No matter how you shake it, the Indianapolis Colts are officially a dumpster fire.

Even more so, they very well may be the league's new laughingstock.

There are unfortunately plenty of examples to compare this loss to, but considering they are supposed to serve as lessons to his reign, Indianapolis' Week 6 loss to the Titans looks to be Chris Ballard's Magnum Opus.

Fans are Beyond Fed Up (As They Should Be!)

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2025 regular season, a poll done by The Athletic showed that Indianapolis Colts fans are the least excited fanbase among all teams in the NFL.

An unforeseen historic start to that season briefly changed everyone's tune, but a mid-season implosion reminded folks that Chris Ballard's Colts may just be destined for mediocrity after all.

Fast forward one calendar year, and things looked even bleaker entering a new season.

Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen, and Co. hitched their wagon to an Achilles-torn Daniel Jones, banked on DeForest Buckner returning to form despite suffering a serious neck injury, and looked to replicate their offensive success from the season prior by signing an ankle-recovering Alec Pierce to a historic free agent deal.

The outlook remained uninspired; therefore, Colts fans checked out as they awaited the inevitable demise of the Ballard era.

But what we've witnessed through six weeks is grounds for a mid-season fire sale.

As long as fans keep showing up, the Colts have no problem staying the course, but that's not the case anymore.

Not only are Colts fans not filling up Lucas Oil Stadium anymore, they're booing more consistently and loudly than ever before, and season ticket holders are actively trying to encourage fellow members to forego renewals for the foreseeable future.

This fanbase has become numb to such disappointment, and can you blame them?

Where to Go From Here?

Carlie Irsay-Gordon (from left) and her sisters, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson talk on the field Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, ahead of a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's an incredibly fair reason that Indianapolis Colts fans were caught chanting "Fire Ballard!" at the tail end of the team's embarrassing loss at home to the 0-5 Tennessee Titans.

The Colts should have parted ways with Chris Ballard at numerous stops throughout his tenure, but if there's been any time to do so during the middle of a season, it's now.

We've predicted this season will finally be Ballard's last stand, but perhaps now's the best time to rip off the band-aid.

Ridding oneself of the mediocrity that the Ballard era has normalized is a good start for changing one's own scenery, but an exodus of the roster's top players should be the next step.

The Colts need to set up their next regime as best they can, so dealing assets to recoup for the incoming era is the top priority.

Indianapolis is already without a first-round pick for the upcoming NFL Draft after new ownership allowed Ballard to dish out multiple top draft selections for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the 2025 trade deadline.

The Colts would benefit from parting ways with key players Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Sauce Gardner, but moving on from the man who's tied to them is the first order of business.

Parting ways with Chris Ballard would allow the Colts to begin their rebuild early, while also giving them an (albeit unlikely) chance to rebound in the ongoing season.

In theory, immediately shipping out your best players would make the current outlook even bleaker; however, the Colts have proven time and time again that no matter what the roster looks like, success is impossible so long as Chris Ballard lurks behind the scenes.

The pillars of the Colts' roster have not gotten the job done, so there's no reason to believe they'll unlock a new version of themselves anytime soon.

If parting ways with Chris Ballard is not an option at this point in time, doing so with head coach Shane Steichen would be the next best thing.

Someone needs to be held accountable, so if it's not Ballard, then the man leading the charge on the field should be the one to go.

Both Steichen and Ballard experiments have run their course in Indianapolis, so ideally both are let go; however, if a full-blown fire sale and/or Ballard's departure isn't in the cards, Steichen should see the door.

Special teams coordinator Brian Mason and Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds feel like the ideal interim replacements, but we'll have to see if any changes are even on the table first.

One playoff victory, zero divisional titles, and countless examples of redefining what it means to hit rock bottom across an entire decade have become what's expected of Chris Ballard's reign.

When will enough be enough?