Happy Thanksgiving!

One might assume that Indianapolis Colts fans have nothing to be thankful for this time around.

The Colts are in the midst of an organizational rebuild as they are currently 3-8 entering Week 12 and have fired, traded, and/or released numerous key contributors over the past month and a half. Not only is the season lost, but they also lack a first-round pick or franchise quarterback to lean on for optimism.

The Indianapolis Colts are a bad football team, and the near future may appear just as bleak, but there's reason to be hopeful.

So, grab some turkey and whatever else you fancy on this feastful day of togetherness, and follow along as I highlight some of the things Indianapolis Colts fans should be thankful for.

2026 Is Still Worth Tuning Into

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) practices before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Indianapolis Colts' 2026-27 season is all but lost, but some recent changes have given us all more reason to tune in on game days.

Before, the main reason for catching Colts games was to keep tabs on the intriguing young talent that remains following the organization's recent mass exodus of longtime contributors.

Now, following the release of starting quarterback Daniel Jones, Colts fans now get to watch Anthony Richardson lead the offense for what is likely his last hurrah donning the horseshoe.

Richardson secretly evolving into a reliable, steady hand at quarterback and thus turning the Colts' season around is highly unlikely, but at least his otherworldly athleticism will be on display.

Football fans from all over will at least be keeping tabs on Richardson's performance down the stretch. Yes, because they're also intrigued by what he's got after three and a half tumultuous years in Indianapolis, but also because he's appointment viewing - for better or for worse.

The Colts may still lose out with Anthony Richardson leading the charge, but at least his woes will be entertaining and insightful, whereas continuing to trot out Daniel Jones did nobody any favors.

Ushering in the New Era

Indianapolis Colts principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on before an NFL football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts have finally parted ways with general manager Chris Ballard after a decade of mediocrity.

That alone should give Colts fans hope for the future.

Indianapolis Colts' principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon has spearheaded a much-needed rebuild by firing Ballard, trading away longtime franchise cornerstones in Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and parting ways with a few other offensive starters.

Some of her decisions thus far have warranted criticism, but at least Irsay-Gordon is holding people accountable -- something this franchise has lacked for far too long.

For the first time in a long time, Chris Ballard is not calling the shots, ownership is seemingly focused on winning, and there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Intriguing Core

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts' aforementioned core group of young, talented players is certainly worth being thankful for.

No, they don't have a franchise quarterback to build around, but at least Chris Ballard won't be around to add to his double-digit list of failed projects.

Instead, the Colts will provide a solid plate of sides to their next general manager, with his or her first order of business being to find the perfect entree.

Of course, this very method is what failed Ballard and Co. year after year, but this is the hand the next regime is being dealt.

After all, each NFL season often features at least one team that proves it's far ahead of schedule. You never know; this Colts core could right the ship much quicker than we could ever anticipate.

The Colts recently extended one of their most promising young players, defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore. The fourth-year defender has blossomed into a legitimate star across the defensive front, logging a team-high five sacks on just 53.0% of snaps played.

DeForest Buckner's absence across the Colts' defensive line has allowed Adebawore to prove himself as the team's next star up front, and now Indianapolis appears to have netted a bargain to kick off their rebuild.

You would have liked to have seen edge defender Laiatu Latu emerge into a legitimate superstar at this point, after he was the first defender selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but at least the next regime will have one more season of Latu to determine whether his development has earned him the opportunity to stick around for the long haul. Perhaps that sense of urgency will give him the motivation needed to unlock the next part of his game.

Furthermore, the Colts may be losing the trade, but Sauce Gardner's presence in Indianapolis' backfield will be a huge building block moving forward. Rookie linebacker C.J. Allen has also come into his own as of late and is proving to be the leader this revamped Colts defense needs.

And finally, not only do the Colts have a strong group of offensive linemen to walk away from their trade of Quenton Nelson, but they will also be ushering in a new era with proven stars at both running back and wide receiver.

Jonathan Taylor and Alec Pierce, who is currently rehabbing a calf injury, should remain strong building blocks for the new-look offense. Add in tight end Tyler Warren, who is notably having a down year after a promising rookie campaign, and the Colts' outlook on offense isn't nearly as bleak.

Not to mention, their failed coaching staff does possess some gems throughout, such as OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr., WR Coach Reggie Wayne, and STC Brian Mason. Therefore, the Colts have some proven in-house options to consider for their rebuild.

That is, of course, if they ultimately elect to part ways with head coach Shane Steichen following the season.

It's understandably doom and gloom as far as Indianapolis Colts football goes, but there's plenty to still be thankful for, and that begins and ends with what feels like hope for the first time in a long time.