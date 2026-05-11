Most Underrated Offseason Move the Colts Made

The Indianapolis Colts have made plenty of franchise-altering moves this offseason. There hasn't been too much surprise surrounding said plays, but the Colts have made moves that were previously thought to be off the table entirely -- at least with general manager Chris Ballard leading the charge.

They've parted ways with numerous longtime leaders and contributors, and have hitched their wagon to the QB-WR duo of Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce for the foreseeable future.

This Colts regime has found itself at the end of the line after nine seasons. With their backs against the wall, deviating from what had become the norm under their reign is most important if they want to right the ship, and they've done just that with tweaks to their draft approach, as well as by cutting ties with numerous longtime mainstays.

With the rookie minicamp wrapping up over the weekend, the Colts have now added multiple groups of players who vary in level of expertise. From free agency to UDFA signings and everything in between, this offseason has featured roster additions of various calibers, but one in particular stands out.

DT Colby Wooden

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Colby Wooden (96) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Colby Wooden was traded to the Colts earlier this offseason for linebacker Zaire Franklin.

While longtime wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. essentially netted a late-round pick swap in a trade that sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts gained a legitimate defensive lineman for Franklin.

Wooden (6'4", 273 lbs) is a former fourth-round (116th overall) 2023 draft selection and has since blossomed into a promising rotational piece. He is entering the last year of his rookie deal, a $1.145M cap hit for the 2026-27 season, and is still just 25-years-old.

Although he sports a large frame, Wooden was playing out of position this past season, as there was a hole that needed filling at nose tackle. This is essentially the role Grover Stewart plays, one that is meant to defend the run first and foremost, taking up as much space as possible.

"Last year I played out of position a little bit," Wooden said in his introductory press conference with the Colts. "Obviously, I was the nose, but that's not my normal position. So for me to be, for coach to come get me and told me that I'm going to be playing in a scheme that fits me better and I'll be doing something that I know how to do."

Despite this clashing of traits and roles, Wooden played admirably in his first year as a full-time starter, arguably performing as Green Bay's best run defender across the defensive line.

Wooden had 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, a pass defended, 12 QB Pressures, and three QB Hits in 16 starts for the Packers last season. He didn't log a single sack on the season, but pass-rushing is neither his forte nor what was asked of him last season.

"I won't be playing nose, I don't think," Wooden continued. "I feel like I'm going to be playing that three, a little bit of that four, anywhere from three to five. That three-to-five technique, which I love. That's where I came out of college playing for most of my life. It's kind of getting me back to playing ball, attacking more, rather than playing that 0 and squatting."

Not only will Wooden returning to a comfortable position be beneficial for him, but his presence as depth under the dynamic defensive tackle duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart will be much-needed.

The Colts fared well with Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore as the go-to backups last season, but with the latter gone, a replacement was needed more than most realized.

The Colts also added former Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi to bolster their room, but Wooden serves as a strong replacement, if not improvement, from a season ago.

Even if Wooden only has one year left on his contract, the Colts have gotten a young player into their building just as he's ascending, which is all the more valuable when it comes to a potential re-signing to keep him around, especially considering the aforementioned duo of Buckner and Stewart are both 32-years-old.

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