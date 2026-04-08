3 Colts Who Should Be Extended Sooner Rather Than Later

The Indianapolis Colts dedicated over 200 million to key offensive pieces in Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce last month, but they have three more key names on expiring contracts in 2027.

The Colts will have to break open the bank to keep all three, but if they can get some of these guys to agree to extensions now, the price tag may end up being a tad cheaper.

LG Quenton Nelson

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There aren't many scenarios in which the best player on a team is the left guard, but for the Colts, that might just be the case. Quenton Nelson, who turned 30 last month, remains one of the best interior linemen in the game, and it's time for the Colts to start thinking about his next contract.

The six-time All-Pro guard is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million extension that he signed in 2022. Looking at the top left guard contracts, Nelson's remains near the top, so the Colts won't have to pay too much extra to keep him for the near future.

A realistic deal would be three years, $75 million for a player of Nelson's caliber. That would simultaneously keep him under contract through the 2029 season and would make him the highest-paid left guard in the league.

WR Josh Downs

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) looks to move past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Although he had a down year in 2025, Josh Downs remains one of the key pieces of Shane Steichen's offense. His ability to create separation off the line of scrimmage is valuable, and Indy should try to do everything possible to keep a receiver of his caliber.

In fact, his career-low 566 yards last season is exactly why the Colts should try to get a deal done now. The price will never be lower, especially if Downs goes out there and records anywhere from 800-900 yards in 2026.

If Downs can prove that he can line up on the outside and produce, the Colts will have an absolute weapon on their hands. Guys like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown have started their careers as slot guys and slowly evolved into versatile receivers who can play anywhere on the field.

If Indy can't get a deal done, Downs will be one of the top names on the 2027 market. When you take into consideration the tens of millions of dollars the Colts had to spend on Alec Pierce because they waited, maybe general manager Chris Ballard will be a bit more proactive in getting a deal done this time around.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) hands the ball to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor remains the heartbeat of the Colts’ offense. Despite the evolving nature of the running back market, Taylor continues to prove that elite production at the position still matters, especially for a team built around the run.

In 2025, Taylor once again delivered at a high level, leading the Colts with over 1,500 rushing yards and serving as the focal point of the offense. Although he had a rough final stretch, Taylor was playing at an MVP level through the first 10 games of the season.

Taylor had five hat tricks in the first half of the season. If it weren't for his outstanding production, the Colts may have been a five-win team. His ability to wear down defenses and generate explosive plays keeps Indianapolis competitive, even when the passing game is inconsistent.

Taylor is entering the final year of a three-year, $42 million extension that he signed in 2023. If he has another great season, his price tag is only going to rise. The highest-paid back in the league right now is Saquon Barkley, who is making just over $20 million annually. The Colts could get Taylor at a similar, perhaps even lower, price point if they signed him to an extension.