The Indianapolis Colts have been dutifully padding their cornerback room, and after the recent signing of Cam Taylor-Britt, they've put together quite the group headlined by Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Kenny Moore II.

However, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Indianapolis is still looking at potential depth to add in 2026. They had a virtual visit with North Carolina State cornerback Devon Marshall ahead of a critical NFL draft.

Marshall is a bit undersized, standing around 5'10" and weighing sub-200 pounds, but his ball skills and ability to make plays were on full display for the 2025 season with the Wolfpack.

Marshall put together 50 tackles, two interceptions, and an impressive 16 pass breakups. Given that Marshall averaged 1.23 pass breakups per game (13 games), it shows that he can outplay his size.

While it's far different in college than it is in the NFL, it's hard to deny that type of ability to force incompletions.

The Wolpack alum is more of a Day 3 cornerback, and might even fall out of the NFL draft entirely. However, this isn't a bad scenario for him, especially when factoring in Indianapolis.

The Colts generally love to scoop up undrafted rookies ahead of summer camps to give themselves a full plate of talent to evaluate.

For their cornerback room, it's all about having as much reliable talent as possible to help streamline things if injuries go down.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Last year, Ward missed 10 games after sustaining a whopping trio of concussions. As for Gardner, he missed time after a calf strain.

Because of these injuries to the Colts' top outside cornerbacks, names like Johnathan Edwards and Mekhi Blackmon were thrust into the starting fray.

While Edwards and Blackmon played admirably considering the circumstances, it also proved that depth is incredibly valuable at any position. Injuries can derail things, and Indianapolis knows this all too well.

As of today, below are the cornerbacks that Indy has. Just to be concise, they aren't divvied up based on playing outside or in the slot.

Sauce Gardner

Charvarius Ward

Kenny Moore II

Cam Taylor-Britt

Mekhi Blackmon

Cameron Mitchell

Johnathan Edwards

Justin Walley

Jaylon Jones

Rob Carter, Jr.

Wyett Ekeler

Some of these names on the back end of the cornerback room won't be on the roster by the time the Colts have to cut down their roster to 53, and honestly, if the team picks up Marshall, whether through the draft or off the scrap heap, he could have a tall task to make it through those cuts.

The Colts' cornerback room is insanely full right now, and even when it's thinned down, it's one of the most loaded in the NFL on paper.

Marshall is an overlooked cornerback through this draft cycle, but clearly the Colts are intrigued by him. More than likely, it's how well he plays the football at the point of coverage.

We'll see if the virtual meeting the Colts had with Marshall carries over to him getting a huge opportunity with Indianapolis, even if the cornerback position looks set up for success ahead of April 23rd when the first round of the draft begins.