With the Indianapolis Colts not kicking off until Monday night, Sunday effectively becomes a full day of scoreboard watching in the Circle City

Sitting one spot outside the AFC playoff picture, the Colts don’t just need to handle their own business — they need help. Colts fans should be cheering for losses from three specific teams, including two division rivals.

Here are the three most important games Colts fans should be locked into on Sunday, and why each result matters.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

At first glance, this game might feel less connected to Indianapolis, but it’s arguably just as important as the next two.

The Chargers are firmly in the wild-card mix, and their 10-4 record is a direct threat to the Colts’ postseason hopes. A loss here — especially against a decent Cowboys team — would keep the Chargers within striking distance and prevent them from gaining separation.

The Colts already hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chargers, so if they lose their next three games and the Colts win twice, Indy would be in the playoffs.

The Chargers play the Houston Texans next week and the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 18 to close out the regular season.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars remain one of the Colts’ biggest obstacles in the AFC South standings, and any Jacksonville win this late in the season keeps them a massive step ahead in the race.

The Colts will host the Jaguars next weekend, and there's a chance that game has huge playoff implications if the Colts win this week and the Jaguars lose.

The Broncos are looking to defend their top seed and home-field advantage, so they have plenty of reasons to play hard against Jacksonville. Denver isn’t the flashiest team, but they’re capable of winning ugly, physical games. That’s exactly the kind of matchup that can frustrate the Jaguars and swing momentum.

A Jaguars loss would amplify the stakes of Monday night and make the Colts’ path far more realistic.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Houston Texans

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This one has slim chance of swinging Indy's way, but you never know.

The Texans are currently part of the logjam hovering around the final AFC wild-card spots, and every Houston win tightens the squeeze on Indianapolis, especially since Houston holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Colts will travel to Houston in Week 18, but that will be an extremely wild road environment to play in if the game ends up determining who will make the postseason.

A Texans loss would create immediate breathing room and potentially open the door for the Colts to tie their record with a win on Monday night.

At the end of the day, the Colts have to get business done themselves, but they'll need some help from around the league. Obviously, the best-case scenario would be the Cowboys, Broncos, and Raiders all taking care of business.

A more realistic scenario is for two of the three teams to win, or, at the very least, for the one-seeded Broncos to win at home against Jacksonville.

Colts fans have a lot on the line on Sunday afternoon.

