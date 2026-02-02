Former Colts DC Gus Bradley Finds New Scene With Rival Titans

In a move that immediately reshapes the AFC South’s coaching landscape, the Tennessee Titans have hired veteran defensive coach Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator under head coach Robert Saleh, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Titans are hiring 49ers assistant head coach Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator, per source," Schefter wrote on X.

Bradley spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts , and now, he'll get to face his former team twice a year. Bradley was also the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars some time ago, making this his third stop within the division.

Bradley spent two years under head coach Shane Steichen, surviving the team's coaching changes in 2022 when Frank Reich was fired. Bradley's defenses became too predictable, which led to him and the team parting ways after the 2024 season. The Colts’ defense had slipped to the bottom half of the league in multiple key categories, including total yards allowed, third-down percentage, and points surrendered.

After exiting Indy last year, Bradley was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach. Bradley helped the 49ers make it to the divisional round of the playoffs, but after a brutal defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, he immediately became a top candidate for open defensive coordinator positions throughout the league.

For the Colts, Bradley’s return to the AFC South means watching a familiar name in a new setting and hoping that the same defensive struggles his unit faced in Indianapolis can be exposed in Tennessee. Bradley relies on Cover 2 and Cover 3 looks, a defensive scheme that hasn't adjusted to modern NFL offenses.

That being said, Bradley did have some success in Indy. In 2023, the Colts set an Indianapolis-era record for most sacks in a season with 51. A year later, linebacker Zaire Franklin earned AP Second-Team All-Pro honors. Some players had individual success, but the overall scheme wasn't working out.

Bradley is best known for helping craft Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense from 2009-12. Bradley's success with the Seahawks is what landed him a head coaching gig with the Jaguars, where he spent four seasons.

The Titans' defense has struggled in recent years, so Bradley will have a tough task on his hands. His experience of coaching with Shane Steichen could help him in divisional matchups with the Colts, especially since he knows the majority of the offensive personnel.

Bradley's return will be interesting to watch. He may not call the shots since Robert Saleh is a defensive-minded coach, but he'll have a big influence on how the defense operates in Tennessee.

