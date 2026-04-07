Draft season is upon the NFL, and for the Indianapolis Colts, they'll need to be creative with their process without a first-round pick this season.

It's especially difficult since Indianapolis has glaring needs at linebacker after Zaire Franklin was traded, defensive end following the departure of Kwity Paye, and wide receiver after Michael Pittman Jr. left for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Chris Ballard is generally a bit of a draft wizard, to an extent. This is definitely the case with Day 3.

With this in mind, let's dive into three Day 3 prospects who could become contributors for Indianapolis.

Nadame Tucker | Defensive End (Western Michigan)

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team outside linebacker Nadame Tucker (11) of Western Michigan practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Indianapolis would be wise to use either their 47th pick (Round 2) or 78th pick (Round 3) on a more proven edge rusher. However, Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker could be a great option if the franchise decides to double-dip.

Tucker isn't the most athletic defensive end, which is typically the archetype that Ballard salivates over. However, he's abandoned this notion in light fashion in recent draft cycles.

Tucker is one of the most intriguing defensive end prospects this season, but since he was with Western Michigan, some may believe he wasn't facing off against the stiffest competition being a part of the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Regardless, Tucker's 2025 numbers can't be ignored.

He played 13 games and was animalistic in his pursuit of opposing QBs and ball-carriers. Tucker concluded his lone season with the Broncos with 21.0 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Highest true pass rush win rate among 2026 NFL Draft edge rushers:



1. WMU Nadame Tucker (40.8%)

2. CMU Michael Heldman (40.4%)

3. TTU David Bailey (38.6%)

4. NM Keyshawn James-Newby (37.5%)

5. MIA Akheem Mesidor (37.5%)

6. UM Derrick Moore (36.0%)

7. OU R Mason Thomas (35.1%)

8.… pic.twitter.com/kL2BwxZ44d — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 15, 2026

Tucker has the feel of a player that will outplay whatever his draft stock is, which is currently a Day 3 talent, possibly in the fifth or sixth round.

He's also a pressure machine (61 in 2025), which Indianapolis desperately needs off the edge.

He might end up more of a backup to start his NFL career, but he looks like a player who has immense upside that the Colts may want to tap into for the long-term.

Eric McAlister | Wide Receiver (TCU)

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) makes a reception for a touchdown as Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) defends during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Outside of Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, TCU's Eric McAlister is arguably my favorite draft solution to replace Pittman after the Steelers trade.

McAlister is a demon with ball-tracking and is a physical type of pass-catcher, which is exactly what Pittman was for Indianapolis for his six seasons before joining Pittsburgh.

While McAlister can improve his route tree, the vision for what he can become is there. If Indianapolis can secure him, they might just get their next starter, and it would likely be around the sixth round.

1. Eric McAlister, TCU



McAlister is a unicorn: very efficient at forcing missed tackles while playing out wide.



His 0.30 MTF/Rec is the best recent mark for a non-slot WR.



He also crushes both man and zone.



4.01 career man YPRR

2.64 career zone YPRR



My favorite day 3 WR. pic.twitter.com/P5D4YyzWCb — Ethan Kreager (@EthanKreagerFF) March 31, 2026

McAlister's numbers during his four years and 48 games with the Boise State Broncos and TCU Horned Frogs were what you generally see in video games.

His dominant 2025 numbers are in parentheses.

169 catches (72)

3,084 receiving yards (1,190)

18.2 yards per catch (16.5)

24 touchdowns (10)

Indianapolis could add a more established player through agency. In fact, one of my personal favorites is Jauan Jennings.

Even if the Colts do this, taking a swing on a player like McAlister is a great idea. Not only is McAlister a big play waiting to happen, he's also a player that can work the short and intermediate game while providing run-blocks to spring loose big gains.

McAlister would be a great addition, and while there's a lot of room for him to grow, he's a big, physical player who has similar attributes to Pittman.

Bryce Boettcher | Linebacker (Oregon)

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) pressures Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Coverage was the biggest problem with Indy's linebacking corps in 2025. Franklin was a liability, and Germaine Pratt wasn't anything special.

Indy did add Akeem Davis-Gaither, but even he isn't a top-level cover linebacker. While Ballard did bring up Jaylon Carlies as a possible solution to pair with Davis-Gaither, the Colts may want more to add as far as a coverage linebacker.

This is where Oregon's Bryce Boettcher comes into play.

Bryce Boettcher is a hidden gem in the 2026 Draft 👀



Boettcher in 2025:

🦆 56 Solo Tackles

🦆 1 Sack

🦆 2 Forced Fumbles

🦆 1 Interception pic.twitter.com/w0mV1IWHw1 — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 6, 2026

My favorite linebacker fit for Indianapolis is, without question, Jacob Rodriguez. But Boettcher could be a nice pick in the later rounds.

Boettcher is undersized for the linebacker position on paper, but his coverage skills are something to behold, and might be a perfect role for him with the Colts.

He's also a capable special teamer, which we all know Indianapolis values to the highest degree.

Boettcher put his skills on display for the Oregon Ducks in 2025, breaking up six passes, securing a pick, and posting a great Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 78.2 on 342 coverage snaps.

Tack on his ability to tackle efficiently (136 tackles in 2025), and this is another Carlies-style coverage specialist who can add more depth in the matter.

Boettcher is a name to watch as a fit for the Colts. He might not be a premier linebacker prospect, but he has capabilities in the position to provide versatile value for Lou Anarumo and special teams coach Brian Mason.