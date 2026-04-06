Colts Trade With Eagles, Strike Gold in Bold Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are weeks away from being on the clock in the 2026 NFL draft, once again without a first-round pick. It's unlikely the Colts will try to trade back into the first round, especially with general manager Chris Ballard already saying his team intends to do the opposite by trading back to get more picks.

Ballard has moved back in the second round before, so in this new mock draft, I predict exactly that by moving back seven spots to acquire an extra third-round pick. This move gives the Colts a bit of extra flexibility and another top 100 pick. It's exactly the type of deal we've seen from Ballard's Colts in the past.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Colts' first selection.

Round 2 (No. 54 via PHI): Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton (DL36) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The tone of the draft is set with Dani Dennis-Sutton, a former five-star recruit out of Maryland whose physical profile screams NFL starter.

At 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, Dennis-Sutton ran a 4.63s 40-yard dash and 6.90s three-cone drill. At his size, those speed and agility numbers are elite. He can explode off the line and bend around larger tackles, giving him a clear path to the quarterback.

Over his past two years at Penn State, Dennis-Sutton has racked up 17 total sacks, 84 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six passes defended, and five forced fumbles. In the 2024 College Football Playoffs, he tallied 4.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble in three games played against some of the NCAA's best offenses.

For the Colts, the fit is obvious. Ballard loves to bet on athletic traits, and the defensive front needs more juice. Dennis-Sutton offers immediate rotational value with long-term starter upside.

Round 3 (No. 78): Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most believe the Colts could be in the market for another receiver after trading Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell over the past five months. Oklahoma's Deion Burks makes sense as an explosive option who has proven to be a contributor on the big stage.

In Oklahoma's lone playoff game this past season, Burks caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. It was his highest yardage total on the season, in the biggest game of his life.

Burks ran a 4.30s 40-yard dash, making him one of the fastest prospects we've ever seen. At 5-foot-9, he mostly plays out of the slot, but with Josh Downs entering the final year of his contract, the Colts may take a chance on a young face to avoid paying Downs next offseason.

Burks finished 2025 with a career-high 57 receptions for 620 yards and four touchdowns. The former Purdue man found his footing in the SEC, but he still needs to take that next step to solidify his spot on an NFL roster.

Round 3 (No. 98 via PHI): Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

The final piece of this mock draft might be the most versatile.

Kilgore can line up virtually anywhere in the secondary, but he primarily plays as a strong safety and nickel corner. Since the Colts let Nick Cross walk and Kenny Moore II is on the final year of his deal, they could use an athlete like Kilgore who can fill in wherever necessary.

Across three seasons at South Carolina, Kilgore recorded 178 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, and 21 passes defended. Kilgore led the SEC with five interceptions in 2024.

Kilgore posted a 9.86 RAS score, including a 4.40s 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical leap. He makes up for his 6-foot stature with his athleticism and motor, making him a perfect first-year fit for Lou Anarumo's defense.