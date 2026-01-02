Colts Make Final Sauce Gardner Decision Before Texans Tilt

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a season-finale matchup with the Houston Texans, who are still in contention for an AFC South title heading into Week 18.

The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention before last weekend's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This marks the fifth straight year that the Colts have missed out on playoff football.

The Colts will have an opportunity to play spoiler against the Texans with Riley Leonard under center. Houston is on an eight-game winning streak while the Colts are on a six-game skid.

Indy ruled out four players for Sunday's action, including one key starter.

Colts' Injury Report

Just a week after his long-awaited return from an upper calf injury, star cornerback Sauce Gardner will miss Sunday's action. In a meaningless game, it's probably the right call from the coaching staff to rest their star player to prevent any serious injuries.

Mallory, the fourth-string tight end, will miss Sunday's action. The Colts' only two tight ends will be Tyler Warren and Mo Alie-Cox.

Despite being a full participant all week long, the Colts will not activate Anthony Richardson. The second-string quarterback is still dealing with vision limitations, according to Steichen.

"As far as AR (Anthony Richardson Sr.) not going to activate AR," Steichen said on Wednesday. "Had a conversation in my office yesterday with him. It was great. He's still got the vision limitations. It's just the smart thing. Obviously, you put him out there with vision limitations, something happens, not a good idea. So, we won’t activate him."

Richardson would have had an opportunity to prove himself to Steichen and the Colts' brass, but a brutal eye injury during pre-game warmups has left him sidelined for over two months.

Starting center Tanor Bortolini will make his return after missing Week 17 due to a concussion. Leonard will get his first start with a mostly healthy offensive line in front of him.

Texans' Injury Report

CB Kamari Lassiter: OUT (ankle)

LB Jamal Hill: OUT (calf)

OT Trent Brown: QUESTIONABLE (ankle/knee)

CB Ajani Carter: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

DE Darrell Taylor: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for Week 18 vs. the Indianapolis Colts: pic.twitter.com/KwaBzBqEG6 — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 2, 2026

The Texans will be without star corner Kamari Lassiter. Leonard will face a slightly weaker Texans secondary in his first career start.

