Colts' Super Bowl Odds Improve Ahead of Make-or-Break Stretch
The Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl LX at +900, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles — and they sit as the outright favorite to win the AFC at +400, via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Indianapolis sits firmly inside the league’s top contender tier, positioned ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.
The odds movement reflects how quickly the landscape has shifted at the top of the league. Los Angeles has taken over as the favorite at +500, while Philadelphia surged to +600 after winning four straight.
For Indianapolis, the conversation now centers on whether its résumé can withstand what’s coming. The Colts face the fourth-hardest remaining schedule in football, with opponents combining for a .589 win percentage.
Their closing stretch includes a trip to Arrowhead to face a desperate Chiefs squad. It also features meetings with the Seahawks, 49ers, Texans, and two divisional showdowns with the Jaguars that will likely define the AFC South race.
This is the kind of run that exposes pretenders and validates contenders. It’s also the one test the Colts must pass if they want to return to the league’s biggest stage.
Indianapolis hasn’t reached an AFC Championship Game since the 2014 season, a drought that has spanned multiple coaching staffs and quarterback transitions. The franchise hasn’t made the Super Bowl since 2009, when Peyton Manning led the Colts into Hard Rock Stadium for a matchup with the New Orleans Saints — a game Indianapolis ultimately lost 31–17.
If the Colts are going to break through again, it will be by surviving a stretch built to mirror January football. Steichen’s team will spend the next two months facing the same caliber of opponents they would see in the playoffs.
The encouraging part is that the Colts are built for January football. A dominant ground game remains the single most reliable formula when temperatures drop and possessions shrink.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to operate as the best running back in football behind one of the league’s most cohesive offensive lines. Their ability to dictate pace and control the line of scrimmage gives Indianapolis a foundational advantage few contenders can match.
That leaves one defining question for the stretch run: can Colts quarterback Daniel Jones elevate this roster to the final tier? His efficiency, decision-making, and explosiveness have stabilized the league’s highest-scoring offense and placed Indianapolis squarely in the national conversation.
If Jones sustains this level of play, the Colts won’t just justify their +900 position. They’ll be sharpened by the league’s toughest remaining schedule and step into the playoffs looking fully capable of a deep run.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
