The Indianapolis Colts' offense doesn't need much retooling through the NFL draft or free agency. While Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce need new deals; it's assumed both will happen as soon as possible.

However, the defensive side of the ball is another story. Defensive end needs more firepower, linebacker more depth and coverage capabilities, and the cornerback and safety positions can always use more backup.

In this case, we're focusing on the defensive end position to help Laiatu Latu in 2026. For Conor Orr at Sports Illustrated, it's all about signing one superstar out of free agency: Trey Hendrickson.

Orr places Hendrickson into the fray for Indianapolis when laying out bold predictions for all 32 NFL teams. Here's what Orr had to say on the matter.

"In a move that will help bolster a team that was middle of the road in both run defense and quarterback pressure percentage, relocating Hendrickson just an hour west and bringing him back together with Lou Anarumo is a critical piece of Indianapolis’s sweeping offseason strategy."

As has been mentioned time and time before, reuniting Hendrickson with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a perfect match on paper.

Hendrickson's 2025 took a hit after dealing with injuries, forcing him to miss 10 total games and log just 4.0 sacks, which was his lowest total in seven years.

However, when examining his previous four years, it makes even more sense for the Colts to sign Hendrickson.

Anarumo was the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator during Hendrickson's most dominant stretch. From 2021 to 2024, Hendrickson earned four-straight Pro Bowls, a First-Team All-Pro nomination (2024), and led the NFL in sacks in 2024 with 17.5.

Hendrickson's 2023 season was equally as impressive, thus totaling a whopping 35 sacks over two seasons (2023 and 2024).

Indianapolis didn't have enough juice from the defensive line in 2025, but specifically off the edge. While Latu looked excellent in year two by leading the Colts in sacks (8.5), the rest of the depth chart left much to be desired.

Kwity Paye stepped back as a pass-rusher after leading the Colts in sacks in 2024 (8.0). Samson Ebukam looked like a veteran on the back end of his career. Tyquan Lewis was nothing more than a situational-type edge rusher.

The Colts may need to do some cap space gymnastics to get Hendrickson. The quickest way to free up space to sign Jones, Pierce, and Hendrickson would be to cut or trade wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

This would give Indianapolis $24 million to work with, albeit forming quite a hole in their wide receiver room.

However, if Chris Ballard wants to supply Anarumo with a gamechanger like Hendrickson, perhaps he's willing to look elsewhere to help fill the void Pittman would leave behind.

Hendrickson's contract length is a bit foggy, but it's safe to say it would be at least $25 million annually. If Indianapolis wants to elevate the pass-rush with the most sure-fire option, they'd have to pay up big time for Hendrickson.

Nothing can be ruled out in free agency with how much is riding on this year for Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, so it's a possibility that the Colts make it happen with Hendrickson.

Last offseason, Ballard executed big deals for cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum, so there's proof he's willing to take swings to make the team as well-rounded as possible.

Hendrickson could change the fabric of Anarumo's defense, and give the Colts just what they need for their underwhelming pass-rush.

As mentioned before, rule nothing out with the circumstances that follow Indianapolis into the 2026 season. If the Colts decide to spend big for Hendrickson, it could take the defense to the next level.