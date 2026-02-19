Linebacker was a weakness in 2025 for the Indianapolis Colts' defense, and with the NFL draft just over two months away, the expectation is that Chris Ballard will address this as early as Round 2.

In The Athletic's first mock draft of 2026, Colts beat writer James Boyd believes Indianapolis should go the route of the ultra-versatile Texas Tech linebacker, Jacob Rodriguez.

"The Colts desperately need to upgrade at linebacker, especially from a coverage standpoint, and Rodriguez would be a good foundational player to bolster that unit.

The former Texas Tech standout was a turnover-forcing machine in college, and his comfort level in space would surely be welcomed in Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s system.

Veterans Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt struggled mightily in coverage last season, and it seems like a formality that at least one of them will be playing elsewhere in 2026.

That likely departure opens the door for Rodriguez to step right in as a ready-made replacement."

I wrote a piece detailing three draft fits to smooth out the linebacker woes for Indianapolis, and highlighted Rodriguez as arguably the best, and most realistic, option for Indianapolis to take.

As Boyd points out, Rodriguez was a beast at forcing turnovers for the Red Raiders; something the Colts would welcome to the defense with wide-open arms.

In 56 career college games, Rodriguez tallied 317 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 6 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and 13 fumbles forced.

These are impressive statistics, but what really displays Rodriguez's capabilities are his final two years with Texas Tech. Below are the metrics by year.

2024: 127 tackles, 77 solo (led FBS), 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four pass breakups, three fumbles forced, one fumble return for a touchdown.

2025: 128 tackles, 63 solo (led FBS), 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, six pass breakups, seven fumbles forced (led FBS), one fumble return for a touchdown, four interceptions.

As Boyd also points out, Zaire Franklin and current free agent, Germaine Pratt, were picked on constantly by opposing quarterbacks in coverage.

This duo was exploitable across the middle of the field far too often, and even if the Colts re-sign Pratt, they still need a player like Rodriguez to bolster the linebacker corps.

I couldn't agree more with Boyd's selection here, as I have Rodriguez as the best linebacker fit for what Indianapolis needs from the position in 2026.

Rodriguez's statistics aren't enough to display his impressive abilities. To put this into deeper perspective, it's worth analyzing his Pro Football Focus grades from the 2025 campaign.

He notched elite grades in coverage (92.3), overall defense (93.0), and run defense (94.8). Rodriguez is the do-it-all type of linebacker for Lou Anarumo.

While the Colts have a coverage-specific linebacker in Jaylon Carlies, he can't be relied upon to fill this void.

The 2026 draft class features plenty of solid fits at linebacker for Indianapolis, but none top the list like Rodriguez does.

If Rodriguez is available when the 47th-overall pick comes along, Ballard should sprint the card up to draft the dynamic talent.