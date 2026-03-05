3 Excellent Receiver Draft Fits for Colts Should Alec Pierce Depart
The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in drama yet again after not getting a deal done with star wide receiver Alec Pierce before the tag deadline on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 4 pm Eastern Standard Time.
As a result, Pierce can test the free-agent market and negotiate with other teams once legal tampering begins on March 9th.
While Indy is working hard to get a deal done by then, the reality is that Pierce could be gone. If this were to happen, the Colts would need an answer to fill the void. One area to address this is through the 2026 NFL draft.
With this top of mind, let's dive into three receiver prospects that could help Indianapolis bridge the gap should Pierce depart.
Malachi Fields | Notre Dame
Notre Dame's Malachi Fields is the definition of an explosive receiver. After spending four years with the Virginia Commodores, he found his way to South Bend, Indiana, to join the Fighting Irish.
Fields was a big play machine in 2025. Through 12 games, he caught 36 passes for 630 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and an impressive 17.5 yards per reception.
Fields' large frame and ability to be a downfield threat would help Indianapolis transition from Pierce and still give Shane Steichen's offense a solid deep weapon.
While he'd be a rookie, it would give him a great opportunity to learn from one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, Reggie Wayne.
Elijah Sarratt | Indiana
Why not turn to a hometown hero like Indiana's Elijah Sarratt?
Sarratt followed Curt Cignetti to Bloomington after spending the 2023 season at James Madison and never looked back.
Sarratt is a solid deep threat with upside as a volume receiver and always threatens to score touchdowns in a big way.
2025 saw Sarratt explode with his receiver metrics, hauling in 65 catches for 830 receiving yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns in 14 games.
Sarratt will likely go in the second or third round in this year's draft, which still gives the Colts a chance to prioritize linebacker or defensive end in Round 2.
Not only would it be a feel-good story to draft Sarratt, but his potential is undeniable, and he'd have a chance to flourish in an offense that predicates success on a strong ground game, opening up opportunities for him to excel.
Ja'Kobi Lane | USC
USC's Ja'Kobi Lane was a great go-to option through his three seasons with the Big Ten competitor.
Lane played in 30 games and secured 99 catches for 1,363 receiving yards, a 13.8 yards per catch average, and 18 touchdowns (12 in 2024).
Lane fits the mold of a Chris Ballard-type receiver, and his Relative Athletic Score is a perfect fit for the X receiver Indianapolis would need should Pierce leave in free agency.
The biggest issue for Lane was drops in college, but similar to the entry for Fields, he'd get a chance to work with the Colts' wide receivers coach, Wayne. This would hopefully quell that issue and make his transition to the NFL gridiron easier.
Lane has Michael Pittman Jr. vibes, but is more of a deep weapon to stretch defenses and open up the rest of Steichen's offense.
