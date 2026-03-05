The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in drama yet again after not getting a deal done with star wide receiver Alec Pierce before the tag deadline on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 4 pm Eastern Standard Time.

As a result, Pierce can test the free-agent market and negotiate with other teams once legal tampering begins on March 9th.

While Indy is working hard to get a deal done by then, the reality is that Pierce could be gone. If this were to happen, the Colts would need an answer to fill the void. One area to address this is through the 2026 NFL draft.

With this top of mind, let's dive into three receiver prospects that could help Indianapolis bridge the gap should Pierce depart.

Malachi Fields | Notre Dame

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's Malachi Fields is the definition of an explosive receiver. After spending four years with the Virginia Commodores, he found his way to South Bend, Indiana, to join the Fighting Irish.

Fields was a big play machine in 2025. Through 12 games, he caught 36 passes for 630 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and an impressive 17.5 yards per reception.

Whoever drafts Malachi Fields is getting a demon. Still one of the most underrated players in this class!



🤝☘️ pic.twitter.com/g36Neys0WS — ☘️ (@WeAreNDFans) February 24, 2026

Fields' large frame and ability to be a downfield threat would help Indianapolis transition from Pierce and still give Shane Steichen's offense a solid deep weapon.

While he'd be a rookie, it would give him a great opportunity to learn from one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, Reggie Wayne.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Elijah Sarratt | Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) kisses the trophy after winning the CFP National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Janzaruk-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Rich Janzaruk-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Why not turn to a hometown hero like Indiana's Elijah Sarratt?

Sarratt followed Curt Cignetti to Bloomington after spending the 2023 season at James Madison and never looked back.

Sarratt is a solid deep threat with upside as a volume receiver and always threatens to score touchdowns in a big way.

2025 saw Sarratt explode with his receiver metrics, hauling in 65 catches for 830 receiving yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns in 14 games.

If Alec Pierce flies the coop, the #Colts should consider Elijah Sarratt.



Excellent X receiver who was a touchdown machine for Indiana in 2025 with 15 TDs. pic.twitter.com/DBiF0XAbBX — Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake) March 5, 2026

Sarratt will likely go in the second or third round in this year's draft, which still gives the Colts a chance to prioritize linebacker or defensive end in Round 2.

Not only would it be a feel-good story to draft Sarratt, but his potential is undeniable, and he'd have a chance to flourish in an offense that predicates success on a strong ground game, opening up opportunities for him to excel.

Ja'Kobi Lane | USC

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC's Ja'Kobi Lane was a great go-to option through his three seasons with the Big Ten competitor.

Lane played in 30 games and secured 99 catches for 1,363 receiving yards, a 13.8 yards per catch average, and 18 touchdowns (12 in 2024).

Lane fits the mold of a Chris Ballard-type receiver, and his Relative Athletic Score is a perfect fit for the X receiver Indianapolis would need should Pierce leave in free agency.

Ja'Kobi Lane is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.69 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 120 out of 3844 WR from 1987 to 2026.



Pending bench and agilities, splits projected.https://t.co/RLbv1e7hgl pic.twitter.com/6lcSRKgsBM — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

The biggest issue for Lane was drops in college, but similar to the entry for Fields, he'd get a chance to work with the Colts' wide receivers coach, Wayne. This would hopefully quell that issue and make his transition to the NFL gridiron easier.

Lane has Michael Pittman Jr. vibes, but is more of a deep weapon to stretch defenses and open up the rest of Steichen's offense.